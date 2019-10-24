Remaining limber and agile.
That's how Rev. Lisa Gaston of Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ described the toughest challenge facing churches today when it comes to respecting gender identity.
"We have to remain relevant and meaningful in the world around and to our congregation," said Gaston, who has been the interim pastor at Edwards since July. "And I think churches want to be available and open to people. To do that, we have to try and learn about how people see themselves and define themselves."
With that goal in mind, Gaston decided Edwards will host "Building Open & Affirming Community: A Conversation About Gender, Identity & Expression" at 12:30 p.m. Sunday inside Edwards Congregational on 3420 Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport. Slated to last an hour, the discussion is open to the public.
The guest speaker and conversation-facilitator will be Rev. Ellis Arnold who describes their self as " ... a renewing church pastor, curriculum writer, community organizer, and all-around church nerd."
Gaston said Ellis hopes to lead a discussion that leads discovery.
"We want to help people understand some of the changes people experience in their lives," Gaston said. "We want to help people understand some of the changes people might experience when it comes to gender identity.
"We might not know or completely understand, but these are issues affecting our church communities and our school communities and our broader communities. We just wanted to offer an opportunity to people, giving them a chance to ask questions in a safe place."
In an email interview, Arnold declared his pronouns to be "they, them and theirs."
"I identify as non-binary and trans," Arnold said. "I’m an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ. I was ordained in 2012. I went to Illinois Wesleyan University for undergrad, and Emory University in Atlanta for seminary, my masters of divinity.
"I live in Decorah with my wife, Karen."
Arnold often partners with United Church of Christ Congregations considered "Open and Affirming."
"Open and Affirming is a designation and description in our denomination for congregations who have made a public commitment and witness to welcome, affirm, and celebrate LGBTQ+ people," Arnold explained. "These churches often host and invite the wider community to engage in learning since culture continues to expand as concepts and identities become more public. This educational experience is a chance to expand any communities’ extravagant welcome and celebration of all people."
Arnold uses narrative to facilitate the discussions.
"I describe my style as sneak-a-teach. That is, I use the power of storytelling to help participants not only understand concepts like gender and sex assigned at birth, gender identity and gender expression, and identities like cis-gender, transgender, non-binary and genderqueer but to also understand how each and every person’s experience and are affected by gender.
"I also use crowdsourcing, thought experiments, hilarious pictures of my very gender-bending childhood, and spend time doing a question-and-answer."
Gaston said she has not experienced any push back to the discussion.
"My council approved the proposal right away and there has been a lot of support," she said. "Will the entire congregation attend? I don't think so.
"But it is there for our church and open to the public. It's simply a chance to sit and talk with and about people who might not be like us."
