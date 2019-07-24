Age: 27
Home: Kenya
Career: Top 10 last year in Utica Boilermaker 15k, Cherry Blossom 10-miler, Great Buffalo Chase 5k, Crazy 8s 8k and BAA Half-marathon.
This year: First in Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield 5k and Papa John 10-miler; third in Cherry Blossom 10-miler and Healthy Kidney 10k; fourth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k.
At Bix: First appearance.
