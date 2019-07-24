Age: 25
Home: Kenya
Career: Winner of 2018 Corrida se Sao Silvestre 10k.
This year: Second in Bay to Breakers 12k; third in Lilac Bloomsday 12k; fourth in Crescent City Classic 10k; eighth in Utica Boilermaker 15k and BAA 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
