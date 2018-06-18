Enjoy fall off the bone ribs in half the time with one of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ cooking classes. There are two classes being offered this month in the college’s kitchen at the West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St. Classes are hands-on, held from 6-9 p.m. and cost $49 each.
Summers in Tuscany/Italian transports students to the hills of Tuscany with traditional Italian cuisine. Class will be held June 21, course number 197008.
Not So Slow Cooked Ribs shows cooks how to enjoy this barbecue favorite in record time. Class will be held June 26, course number 196784.
To register, call the college’s Registration Center at 563-441-4100 or 1-888-336-3907.
