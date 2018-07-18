Take your cupcakes to the next level with one of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ cooking classes. There are four classes being offered in August in the college’s kitchen at the West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St. Classes are hands-on, held from 6-9 p.m. and cost $49 each.
- Pho All Seasons teaches cooks how to make Pho and other delectable Vietnamese dishes. Class will be held August 9, class ID 725.
- Dry Rubs and Marinades shows students how to infuse flavor into almost anything by perfectly mixing delicious spices and sauces. Class will be held August 14, class ID 707.
- Crazy About Cupcakers students will learn the tricks of great moist cupcakes, gourmet flavors and simple, but eye-catching, decorations. Class will be held August 21, class ID 717.
- Delicious Plant-Based Entrees helps cooks take a break from meat and learn how to make easy and delicious protein-rich meals that will become new favorites. Enjoy tasting, sharing and recipes! Class will be held on August 27, class ID 720.
For more information about any of the college’s cooking classes go to www.eicc.edu/cooking or to register call the college’s Registration Center at 563-441-4100 or 1-888-336-3907.
