The Eldridge-North Scott Chamber has begun a search for a new director after Executive Director Nikki Dillion resigned.
Dillion had led the chamber the past three years. Her last day was Friday, Sept. 27.
In an email to members, Chamber President Joy Schneckloth applauded Dillion's work. "Nikki has been an excellent asset to the chamber and its membership and we thank her for her service. We wish her the best in her future endeavors."
Dillion could not be reached for comment.
In the interim, Tabbitha Kramer, the chamber's new office assistant, will continue the day-to-day operations. The chamber also will maintain its regular hours: 9 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday.
The position is being posted on the chamber's website and on Indeed.com as well as in the North Scott Press.
