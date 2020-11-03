Election 2020 Vignettes for PRINT ONLY

Here's a look at Election Day 2020 in the Quad-Cities. Join us at qctimes.com and qconline.com for continuing coverage.

6 p.m.

Kathy Mousel, Bettendorf's B51 precinct chairperson, said there were at least 30 people waiting in line to vote when she opened the doors at 7 a.m. at Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, 4250 Middle Road. From there, it's been a steady stream of voters all day.

By 3:30 p.m., 478 people had voted — more than she's seen in recent elections. In the 2016 general election, Mousel said 980 people voted at the site. She expected to have more than that by the time polls close at 9 p.m.

"We have not had any problems, which is good," Mousel said. "No guns, which is also good. They can have them displayed. I did not know that, but we got a (notice) yesterday."

The notice, delivered to all precinct chairmen from the Scott County Auditor's office, reads in part, "Understand there will be voters with guns; just be prepared. Have your greeter be aware that this is probably going to happen. If someone shows up with a gun displayed, text your rover (assigned sheriff's deputy) and just let them know there is a voter on site with a weapon being displayed.