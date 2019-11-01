Back by popular demand, “Elf: The Musical” will be featured Nov. 8-Dec. 29 at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave, Rock Island. Tickets range from $29.26 to $53.55, and are available at https://www.circa21.com/ The story follows Buddy the Elf on his quest to find his true identity. It’s rated PG.
Thursday, Nov. 8-Dec. 29, Circa ’21, Rock Island. Up to $53.55.
