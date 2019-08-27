Muscatine

Junior | Wide receiver

No sophomore had more receiving yards in Class 4A than Gaye a season ago. The third team all-stater hauled in a metro-best 61 receptions for 862 yards. Coach Jake Mueller said he's become a more polished route runner.

 

