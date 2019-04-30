Eli Pannell

Pannell

Just one of three wrestlers from the Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area to go undefeated this past season, Pannell became Fulton's fourth individual state champion. He pinned his way through the Class 1A state tournament and closed with 33 pins for the season and 87 for his career. Pannell was selected to the Illinois Football Coaches Association All-State team and unanimous all-conference on offense and defense. He had 72 tackles (24 for loss).

