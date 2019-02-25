Nashville-based Elise Davis brings her gritty roots-rock sound to Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Racoon Motel, 304 E 3rd St., Davenport, on Thursday. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7.

7 p.m., Thursday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport, $10

