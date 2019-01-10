The show calendar is stacked in January and February at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. One show to look out for features Iowa City-based singer/songwriter Elizabeth Moen as well as Katie Sin and Elly H. on Wednesday, Feb. 13. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.

