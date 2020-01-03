Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Spelhaug made an imprint on the program immediately. She was the Spartans' leading scorer as a freshman at 12.2 points per game and went on to become a two-time all-stater and the MAC player of the year as a senior.

The 5-10 wing, who also excelled in volleyball, track and field and softball during her career, finished as PV's all-time leading scorer with 1,372 points. During her four seasons, the Spartans were 75-17, played in four regional finals and won multiple conference championships.

Following graduation, Spelhaug signed a national letter of intent and spent a season playing basketball for Bradley. At the end of last school year, she elected to transfer from the Missouri Valley Conference school to join her sister, Carli, in Iowa State's softball program.

