You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley
0 comments

Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley

Ellie Spelhaug

Pleasant Valley's Ellie Spelhaug
+109 Photos: Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley

Spelhaug made an imprint on the program immediately. She was the Spartans' leading scorer as a freshman at 12.2 points per game and went on to become a two-time all-stater and the MAC player of the year as a senior.

The 5-10 wing, who also excelled in volleyball, track and field and softball during her career, finished as PV's all-time leading scorer with 1,372 points. During her four seasons, the Spartans were 75-17, played in four regional finals and won multiple conference championships.

Following graduation, Spelhaug signed a national letter of intent and spent a season playing basketball for Bradley. At the end of last school year, she elected to transfer from the Missouri Valley Conference school to join her sister, Carli, in Iowa State's softball program.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News