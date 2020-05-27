Elliott ends Busch's win streak, collects $100,000 bounty

CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Elliott gained a measure of revenge against Kyle Busch on Tuesday night — and then let him know about it.

Elliott snapped Busch's seven-race Truck Series winning streak and collected a $100,000 bounty at Charlotte Motor Speedway before imitating Busch's victory celebration after the race by bowing to the camera.

"Hopefully nobody gets their feelings hurt over it," Elliott chuckled.

Busch appeared noticeably upset after the race, but it had nothing to do with the bow.

He cursed in an interview with Fox after the race.

The interview wasn't aired live, but Busch said "it sucks when you start the race with broken pieces after you've been sitting for six months. There's going to be some (expletive) talking when I get home."

Busch was upset over a splitter problem that caused problems for his No. 51 Toyota all night long.

Later, on a Zoom call, he was informed about Elliott's bow.

"Imitation is the strongest form of flattery or whatever it is. But, hmmm, that's cute," Busch said sarcastically.