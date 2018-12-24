This year's Ellis Kell Winter Blues Camp will wrap up with a chance to hear the camp's students put on a final jam. They will play classic blues standards along with original compositions. Tickets cost $5. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
6 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Room, $5
