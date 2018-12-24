This year's Ellis Kell Winter Blues Camp will wrap up with a chance to hear the camp's students put on a final jam. They will play classic blues standards along with original compositions. Tickets cost $5. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.

6 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Room, $5

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bi-State Digital Editor

Load comments