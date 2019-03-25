Enjoy a tribute act to two legendary piano men, Elton John and Billy Joel, at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Andy Anderson (Elton John) and Tony Bohnenkamp (Billy Joel) and a back-up band will perform a show of chart-topping hits. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. For more information, visit rivermusicexperience.org.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, River Music Experience. $12

