elton john

The Mark, October 1999
The immortal Rocket Man has played in Moline four times, including one of the arena's top-selling shows (in 1997, when he drew 11,137). But his '99 show was especially memorable since John performed completely solo, transforming his most well-known hits into newly kaleidoscopic flights of fancy. That's the recollection of Kim Nickels, of Silvis, who has seen McCartney three times and is planning to attend the June 11 performance:
“I think he's just about the best piano player for that style of music. It was just so much and so amazing to hear him. It was just him ad-libbing. A lot of songs that were normally five-minute songs were extended to 15 minutes. It was just awesome. I saw him with his band here in 2007 and 2017, and I had seen him before when I lived in the Chicago area, but it was always with a band. I've seen him from his full-on costumes and craziness, and they all were good, just different.”
“I moved here in '98, and my biggest include Eric Clapton in 2001, Van Halen in 2004, also at The Mark. Then there are the too-many-to-count REO Speedwagon shows at the Mark, the Adler, the fairgrounds, who knows where else. My uncle worked for them for many years, so I have seen them literally more than 100 times. It's pretty impressive all the people who at some point have come through here.”
