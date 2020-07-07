Embrace the whistleblowers

But they didn't. When the Ukraine whistleblower approached the House Intelligence Committee last fall for informal guidance on whistleblower procedures, Ratcliffe railed against both the whistleblower and the committee's chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Haspel's public silence spoke volumes.

If either had spoken up to protect an intelligence officer who followed the rules and made a protected disclosure, then the recent leaks of sensitive intelligence could have been made to the congressional intelligence committees rather than to the news media. But under our current whistleblower system, making a disclosure directly to these committees is difficult, to say the least. As the public learned last year, our intelligence whistleblower protections are a patchwork of laws and policies, and disclosures must be made to certain people to trigger protections from reprisal.

Congress needs to clarify these protections to ensure that whistleblowers can come directly to the relevant congressional committees with their concerns. Even if the concern is something seemingly small, the consequences of inaction can be deadly. Lawmakers, the intelligence community's overseers, deserve to know. They can seek corrective action on whistleblowers' behalf; securely, maintaining the information's secrecy while examining the problems.