Emily Clemens, Muscatine

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

A four-year starting point guard for the Muskies, Clemens was named to the MAC's top team and to an all-state squad on three occasions. She was league player of the year and Class 5A first team all-state in her senior season in 2013-14.

The 5-4 Clemens finished with 1,140 career points, a school-record 453 assists and a school-best 330 steals. The Muskies were 71-22 and qualified for a state tournament during her career.

Clemens went on to a standout career at Western Illinois. She tallied a school-best 1,699 points and 687 assists. She was selected as the Summit League's player of the year as a junior and led the Leathernecks to an NCAA tournament appearance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0