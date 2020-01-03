Emily Clemens, Muscatine
0 comments

Emily Clemens, Muscatine

  • Updated
  • 0
Emily Clemens

Muscatine's Emily Clemens
+27 Photos: Emily Clemens, Muscatine

A four-year starting point guard for the Muskies, Clemens was named to the MAC's top team and to an all-state squad on three occasions. She was league player of the year and Class 5A first team all-state in her senior season in 2013-14.

The 5-4 Clemens finished with 1,140 career points, a school-record 453 assists and a school-best 330 steals. The Muskies were 71-22 and qualified for a state tournament during her career.

Clemens went on to a standout career at Western Illinois. She tallied a school-best 1,699 points and 687 assists. She was selected as the Summit League's player of the year as a junior and led the Leathernecks to an NCAA tournament appearance.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News