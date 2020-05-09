Emmert: Unlikely all schools will start seasons at same time

"What does it mean if you look at a conference, for example, if a conference has some schools open and some not?" he added. "You can't run a regular schedule if you've got that scenario. How do you adjust all the rules to provide as much flexibility as you possibly can to let student-athletes have a good experience in that season?"

FBS schools are required by NCAA rules to play at least nine games, including five at home.

The FBS season is scheduled to begin around Labor Day weekend, with a handful of teams starting the Aug. 29, the Saturday before Labor Day.

Most teams are scheduled to play 12 regular-season games through Thanksgiving weekend. The first weekend of December each FBS conference plays a league championship game.

"We aren't going to have one national time when everyone can start preseason so there's going to be a little bit of inequity there," Hainline said. "The most important thing is what's going to be the minimum amount of time necessary that you have to be in preseason, for example, before you can start football."

Emmert said member schools and conferences are working toward moving forward together.