BIZ BYTES

Employers seek workers at 'Opportunity Knocks Monday'

IowaWorks holds hiring event today

IowaWORKS, will host "Opportunity Knocks Monday" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

The lineup of employers:

  • Gerdau: Hiring for laborers, electrical techs, maintenance techs, plant controller, shift supervisor, maintenance supervisor, rolling mill supervisor and maintenance planner.
  • Genesis Health Systems: Hiring for nursing.
  • HNI: Hiring for all manufacturing positions and more.
  • Hill and Valley Inc.: Hiring for production associates and maintenance technicians.
  • Durham School Services: Hiring for bus drivers.
  • Compass One Health Care: Hiring for cooks, housekeepers, dishwasher and patient servers.
  • RJK Inc.: Hiring for maintenance, process operators, lab techs and E&I.
  • Frontier Hospitality Group: Hiring for front desk positions, housekeeping, cooks and laundry attendants.
  • Team Staffing Solutions: Hiring for industrial warehouse machine operators and welders.
