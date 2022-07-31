Employers seek workers at 'Opportunity Knocks Monday'

IowaWorks holds hiring event today
IowaWORKS, will host "Opportunity Knocks Monday" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
The lineup of employers:
- Gerdau: Hiring for laborers, electrical techs, maintenance techs, plant controller, shift supervisor, maintenance supervisor, rolling mill supervisor and maintenance planner.
- Genesis Health Systems: Hiring for nursing.
- HNI: Hiring for all manufacturing positions and more.
- Hill and Valley Inc.: Hiring for production associates and maintenance technicians.
- Durham School Services: Hiring for bus drivers.
- Compass One Health Care: Hiring for cooks, housekeepers, dishwasher and patient servers.
- RJK Inc.: Hiring for maintenance, process operators, lab techs and E&I.
- Frontier Hospitality Group: Hiring for front desk positions, housekeeping, cooks and laundry attendants.
- Team Staffing Solutions: Hiring for industrial warehouse machine operators and welders.