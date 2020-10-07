Endorsement: Illinois House

Today, we weigh in on two Illinois legislative races featuring incumbents from each party. Rep. Tony McCombie, a Savanna Republican, represents District 71, while Rep. Mike Halpin is a Rock Island Democrat representing the 72nd House district.
The two lawmakers could hardly be more different in political philosophy, but we hope voters return both of them in November. Here's why:
Illinois District 71
McCombie is a former mayor who knows her district, who knows that Illinois’ population loss is an especially big issue for border communities like ours. She is a fiscal conservative in a state that needs more of them, and since she was elected in 2016, she has grown in the job.
McCombie isn’t just a knee-jerk, pro-business Republican. She has demonstrated her support for labor, and she is a strong voice for changing Springfield's corrupt practices. There's much to like about her.
We would say the same about her opponent, Joan Padilla, the executive director of a non-profit cancer wellness center in Dixon. She speaks with clarity about the state’s fiscal challenges, but she balances those concerns with a mission to improve needed services. Her non-profit experience is appealing, and she has clearly thought about the issues.
Still, we believe McCombie is the best choice in this race. We like her local government experience and her common-sense approach. McCombie offers straight talk and will push for controls on spending and continue demanding ethics reform. We endorse Tony McCombie.
Illinois District 72
State Rep. Mike Halpin fits his party and his district. He has a strong progressive record, working for labor and working families. Halpin backs the constitutional amendment allowing the state to enact a graduated income tax to raise more money from wealthier Illinoisans, and he makes convincing arguments for the change. He is a legislator who does his homework, which we saw clearly on this issue and others in our interview with him.
A lawyer, Halpin has worked hard to help people. He backed the measure to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. And while this editorial board did not like the plan that was eventually approved, we respect Halpin's vote and his belief that it is best for his working-class constituents.
Halpin is running against Republican Glen Evans Sr., who has run for several positions in previous elections.
We believe Halpin is the best choice in this race. We would like to see more independence from him, though. We wish he had been among those lawmakers who called out Speaker Mike Madigan in the wake of the ComEd scandal. Instead, he dodged questions about it. Still, he is a solid and thoughtful legislator. We endorse Mike Halpin.
