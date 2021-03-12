Endorsement: Rayapati for mayor

If there’s one issue we’ve heard about most in the Moline city elections, it’s the revolving door at City Hall.
Over the past two years, there has been an exodus of staffers, many of them in the upper reaches of management.
The people of Moline have gotten a variety of explanations for these departures: Some were natural job changes, others were retirements or promotions. We also have heard tales of rogue staffers who supposedly misled aldermen.
In some cases, the explanations were true. There were retirements. But, as former staffers talked to us, we got a different story. Many of the departures, they said, weren’t the normal churn of municipal government; instead, they fled a toxic atmosphere or were forced out.
Over the past two years, there has been a steady flow out the door in key administrative positions.
The real story in each of these departures is sometimes hard to discern. But we do know this: This is not normal. Moline still has an interim city administrator, the most important management position in City Hall; the economic development director position, meanwhile, has gone unfilled two years after the departure of Ray Forsythe.
All this leads us to believe there is a need for change at City Hall.
That is why we are urging Moline voters to elect Sangeetha Rayapati as their new mayor.
We believe her leadership and consensus-building skills qualify her to reform the culture at City Hall.
In addition, Rayapati, who is president of the Moline-Coal Valley School Board, demonstrated to us that she understands the challenges the community faces – whether it is realizing the still-unfulfilled potential of the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities campus, development of the space around the new Interstate-74 bridge, improving city services or helping businesses in a post-Covid recovery.
We appreciate the work Mayor Stephanie Acri, a business owner herself, has done in her 10 years on the council, the last four as mayor. She deserves her share of the credit for the city’s lower property tax rate; the city also has worked to help small businesses as they battle the shutdown brought on by the now year-old coronavirus pandemic.
However, we believe the mayor sets the tone for what happens in city government, and having the right team in place is a core requirement of city government. In addition, while we don't believe Western Illinois University has lived up to expectations when it comes to the Quad-Cities campus, we are concerned about the increasingly hostile relationship between the mayor and the university.
We believe Sangeetha Rayapati represents a refreshing change. This is why we believe she is the best choice to lead Moline into the future.
Rayapati has offered a competing vision for how she would run the office of mayor. She offers an approach that centers on team-building, inclusiveness and collaboration.
These aren’t just campaign buzzwords. We believe she can put them into action.
We have been impressed with the way the Moline-Coal Valley School District has navigated the difficulties brought on by the Covid pandemic, involving parents and other stakeholders in dealing with these unprecedented times, when districts have had to walk a fine line between operating in a safe environment, but also providing an education to students.
We realize this is a team effort, with educators and administrative staffers deserving a great deal of credit. But the board, and Rayapati, certainly deserves their share of the credit, too.
We would say the same about the district’s ability to keep its own property tax levy in check. School districts in Illinois make up a big share of the property tax bill sent to homeowners and businesses, so it is vitally important that board members not only oversee the education of children, but they also must be good financial stewards.
Rayapati brings a varied background to this task. She has degrees in nursing and music and works as a professor of music at Augustana College.
That may not seem to be the traditional background for a mayor, but leadership comes from all parts of a community. And what we hear from people in Moline who have worked with her, and who are supporting her campaign, is that she excels in this area.
In our interactions with Rayapati, she has provided solid ideas about spurring development around the new I-74 bridge, rebuilding management staff at City Hall, leveraging the school district to attract population to Moline and improving basic services. But the common thread running through these goals is a dedication to working cooperatively to bring together the expertise to arrive at solutions.
Rayapati didn’t always have the answers to our questions, but she impressed us that she knows how to go about getting them.
We hope that Moline voters see in Rayapati what we do. We hope that Moliners will elect her mayor.