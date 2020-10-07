Endorsement: Rock Island County State's Attorney

Rock Island County voters face a choice this fall for State's Attorney between Dora Villarreal, a Democrat appointed to the job last year, and Kathleen Bailey, a Republican.
The previous state's attorney, John McGehee, left the post to become a judge.
Villarreal touts decisions to designate a special street crimes prosecutor, digitize records, and make the office more transparent by creating a Facebook page and adding more to the office's website. She also switched to a grand jury system to establish probable cause rather than the often time-consuming preliminary hearings that had been in place.
With experience in private practice and the public defender’s office, too, Villarreal says she has a "true passion" for the criminal justice system.
Bailey, a longtime attorney in the Illinois Quad-Cities, told us she believes cases are taking too long to resolve, that too much money is being spent on outside counsel and the switch to grand juries carries an unacceptable cost in transparency.
Bailey is in private practice, and she touts her own work with children when she was with the State's Attorney's office, as well as through the Children's Advocacy Center. She has proposed to establish a Veteran's Court to deal with their specialized needs. She also would create an online anonymous portal to receive feedback on how the office is running.
Both are able candidates, but we believe voters would be well served by electing Villarreal.
We believe Villarreal has a clear view of the office's challenges, whether it's the time it takes to resolve cases or the spending on outside counsel. (Some of that spending was due to decisions made by her predecessor; still, she told us the civil division has been understaffed, and she's hired a civil attorney to help out.)
The grand jury change has been on hold for months because of the pandemic, but Villarreal told us she's not sure it will return. Originally, she said the idea was to be more efficient, but she recognizes transparency is important, too.
We appreciate Villarreal's willingness to look for solutions and reexamine decisions, when necessary. That's the mark of a good leader.
We also believe she is in touch with local discussions about criminal justice reform.
The State's Attorney's office is vitally important, and Villarreal is a good fit for it. She deserves to be elected, and she has our endorsement.
