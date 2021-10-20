Endorsements: Guiding our schools into the future

Still, we think his knowledge of the district over 42 years gives him a perspective that should be retained. We would like to see him show more leadership, including in the area of making the district more transparent

We were impressed with Powell’s passion and desire to serve, but of the two challengers, we favor Gordon.

She was recently employed in the district, so she has an on-the-ground perspective we believe the board could use, especially given some of the recent discontent over administrator salaries. She has a strong bent toward equity and has some interesting cost-saving ideas, too. Gordon also recognizes the district needs more classroom resources and is devoted to pushing for those.

Bettendorf School Board

The Bettendorf School Board race is a vigorous one, with seven candidates. They include directors Adam Holland, Andrew Champion and Richard Lynch, as well as challengers Analicia Gomes, Traci Huskey, Melissa Zumdome and Linda Smithson.

We respect all who are running, but our endorsements go to incumbents Richard Lynch and Andrew Champion, and to challenger Linda Smithson.