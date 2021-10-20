Endorsements: Guiding our schools into the future

Choosing the people to sit on Iowa school boards may be one of the most important votes a person can cast.
Unfortunately, few take the opportunity. But this year could be different. Controversy over the pandemic, particularly decisions about online learning or requirig students to wear masks, has injected an unusual level of controversy.
Perhaps as a result, we have seen a lot of candidates running.
Over the past few weeks, the Quad-City Times Editorial Board has interviewed most of the candidates for the Davenport, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley school boards and studied their remarks elsewhere. Today, we are offering our thoughts and endorsements in these races.
Voters will make their own choices in the Nov. 2 election. But we’d urge people not to base their votes just on the decisions of the last year and a half, even though those were important choices. Each of these districts face challenges that have implications for the future, beyond the handling of the pandemic.
Pleasant Valley must deal with continuing enrollment growth and the challenges that presents, including to facilities. Bettendorf has struggled to grow enrollment and yet has facility issues of its own, especially at the middle school; there also are concerns about safety. Davenport, meanwhile, has been under the control of the state, with problems that stretch back to the 2015 decision to overspend its budget, well-publicized failings in special education and problems with how minority students are disciplined. In addition, it continues to lose kids to other districts.
On top of all that, all districts must work to help students bounce back from the pandemic.
It is with this in mind that we offer our choices:
Davenport School Board
There are three Davenport School Board seats on the ballot, with incumbent directors Allison Beck and Bruce Potts seeking re-election. Board member Jamie Snyder is not running.
Two challengers, Karen Gordon and Farrah Powell, also are on the ballot.
We endorse Beck, Potts and Gordon.
Beck, who was elected in 2017, is exactly the kind of candidate voters should want in a board member. She is thoughtful, analytical and has an education background (Beck is an instructor at Black Hawk College). She is an advocate for greater educational investments, improving early literacy and she understands the district needs to diversify and find a way to be more inclusive.
Potts, who also was first elected four years ago, is a long-time principal in the district. He is plainspoken, and in our talks with him he was critical of the state Board of Education's decision to push ex-Superintendent Robert Kobylski out of the post. Potts recognizes the challenges of shrinking enrollment, even if he – like others – doesn't offer a lot of concrete solutions to turn it around.
Still, we think his knowledge of the district over 42 years gives him a perspective that should be retained. We would like to see him show more leadership, including in the area of making the district more transparent
We were impressed with Powell’s passion and desire to serve, but of the two challengers, we favor Gordon.
She was recently employed in the district, so she has an on-the-ground perspective we believe the board could use, especially given some of the recent discontent over administrator salaries. She has a strong bent toward equity and has some interesting cost-saving ideas, too. Gordon also recognizes the district needs more classroom resources and is devoted to pushing for those.
Bettendorf School Board
The Bettendorf School Board race is a vigorous one, with seven candidates. They include directors Adam Holland, Andrew Champion and Richard Lynch, as well as challengers Analicia Gomes, Traci Huskey, Melissa Zumdome and Linda Smithson.
We respect all who are running, but our endorsements go to incumbents Richard Lynch and Andrew Champion, and to challenger Linda Smithson.
Since he was elected, Lynch has been a reasoned voice on the board, often emphasizing his service as a sense of duty, one he clearly takes seriously. He recognizes the changing makeup of the district and seems devoted to ensuring it provides a good education to all students. A St. Ambrose University professor, Lynch’s education background is a plus. He also understands a board member’s role isn’t to micro-manage but to establish basic values and provide oversight. We believe he performs those tasks well.
In that vein, we also endorse Andrew Champion.
A Bettendorf police officer, Champion understands public service, and he provided it even before he won a seat on the school board in 2017. In our talks with him, he made it clear he listens carefully to constituents, as well as to school administrators, seeking a balance when there are conflicts. He also struck us as having a refreshing sense of humility. (He conceded his "eyes got opened" concerning the decision to close Jefferson School, a move he initially resisted.) The public should be reassured by that willingness to consider new information from all quarters.
Finally, we also endorse Linda Smithson.
Smithson is a teacher-librarian in the Davenport district and has children going to Bettendorf schools. We were impressed with her emphasis on professional development and training for teachers and other support staff. She clearly understands the classroom is where public investments in the schools have the most payoff. We also were impressed with her answers on how to deal with behavioral problems in the district, accentuating additional training, as well as focusing on the need to set high expectations for student achievement.
Pleasant Valley School Board
Members of the Pleasant Valley board are elected by district, and there are three on the ballot this year.
Neither of the candidates who are listed on the ballot in District 1 would meet with this board, so we offer no opinion. It is our belief that prospective school board members should be willing to speak with people about the issues, including the local newspaper, and we wish we had been given that chance.
In District 2, incumbent Brent Ayers is running against Jon Kundert. Both live in LeClaire.
Ayers is clearly the best choice in this contest.
An incumbent, Ayers has a deep background in dealing with children as associate director of child care and family services at the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley. He strikes us as a good decision-maker who does his homework and is approachable; he's someone who will listen to a variety of opinions and then evaluate the information.
He acknowledged the difficulty of some of the decisions made over the last year and a half, but our impression is he was dedicated to making the best of a tough situation. He also is better informed about the challenges the district faces into the future.
In District 7, Doug Kanwischer is running against Aaron Hawk. Both are from Bettendorf and seeking to fill the seat being vacated by Jean Dickson, who is running for Bettendorf City Council.
In this race, we endorse Kanwischer.
Kanwischer, who works in risk management and has a background in information technology, struck us as someone who knows the district well, is organized and knows how to use information to make good decisions. He understands the role of the board as a guiding body, and he makes it clear he will support teachers and staff. It was also apparent he’d thought a lot about how to add value to students’ learning experiences, including expanding on partnerships between the schools and the business community.
We did not get the chance to meet with Hawk. He declined our invitation to meet – either in-person or by Zoom – to discuss the issues; he instead asked that he be emailed questions. We did not believe that was sufficient, nor was it fair to other candidates who did agree to speak with us.
The Quad-City Times Editorial Board includes: Publisher Deb Anselm, Executive Editor Matt Christensen, Editorial Page Editor Ed Tibbetts and John Wetzel, a community member.