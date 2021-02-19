Energy carries Moline girls past Sterling

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win for Moline girls' basketball team.
Moline held off a scrappy Sterling team and battled for a 73-62 win behind their defensive effort in the fourth quarter.
Sterling guard Hailey Walters shot the lights out of the gym in the second and third quarters, totaling 25 points on 9-16 shooting from the field and a school-record seven 3-pointers. Bella Smith followed the guard around in the fourth quarter, limiting the senior to just three shots and one bucket.
That defensive effort is important to coach Randy Weibel’s squad, which showed energy and fight on both ends of the court for the full 32 minutes.
“That energy is huge for our team,” Weibel said. “We’re undersized and have to really fight for every possession and avoid playing in the half-court setup. We had girls like Nadi-McDowell Nunn fight for every rebound tonight and really was a spark for us on both ends with her boards. That energy is the expectation here at Moline.”
McDowell-Nunn finished with 10 rebounds and 11 points and fought inside against the much taller Sterling twins Brooklyn and Breelyn Borum.
After Weibel put Smith onto Walters, Moline was able to make a run and pull ahead in the final quarter.
“It was a good win for us against an awfully tough team,” Weibel said. “We were focused on the Borum twins and didn’t want them to beat us, but mixing the shooter into their offense really opened things up. We did a great job anticipating what they were doing and trying to cut the passing lanes.”
Moline forced Sterling into 17 turnovers but gave up 13 of their own on the other end.
The senior Borum sisters were limited in the first half and had to fight to even get the ball near the hoop, but once Walters started knocking down open 3s, Sterling coach Taylor Jackson’s offensive opportunities opened up.
“That excellent shooting really helped us get our offense set up,” Jackson said. “Moline was keyed in on the Borum twins in the first half and Hailey allowed our offense to stretch out.”
“We could use that kind of shooting every night. She’s the kind of kid who knows her role and what she has to do for us to succeed.”
Breelyn Borum had 22 points for the Golden Warriors (1-4, 1-3) and hauled in eight rebounds. Bralee Trice led the way offensively for Moline (2-4, 2-3) with 24 points.
The energy that Moline brought against Sterling in the first half limited what they were able to accomplish, and Jackson knows the team can’t be limited by an early offensive run from their opponent.
“They are a team that plays with a lot of energy and we weren’t ready for it as a team,” Jackson said. “We can’t start in a hole like that and attempt to dig our way out. We gave it our best effort, but it has to come in all four quarters.”