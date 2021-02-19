Energy carries Moline girls past Sterling

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win for Moline girls' basketball team.

Moline held off a scrappy Sterling team and battled for a 73-62 win behind their defensive effort in the fourth quarter.

Sterling guard Hailey Walters shot the lights out of the gym in the second and third quarters, totaling 25 points on 9-16 shooting from the field and a school-record seven 3-pointers. Bella Smith followed the guard around in the fourth quarter, limiting the senior to just three shots and one bucket.

That defensive effort is important to coach Randy Weibel’s squad, which showed energy and fight on both ends of the court for the full 32 minutes.

“That energy is huge for our team,” Weibel said. “We’re undersized and have to really fight for every possession and avoid playing in the half-court setup. We had girls like Nadi-McDowell Nunn fight for every rebound tonight and really was a spark for us on both ends with her boards. That energy is the expectation here at Moline.”

McDowell-Nunn finished with 10 rebounds and 11 points and fought inside against the much taller Sterling twins Brooklyn and Breelyn Borum.

After Weibel put Smith onto Walters, Moline was able to make a run and pull ahead in the final quarter.