Meanwhile, Alliant and MidAmerican Energy crews are preparing for possible effects from cold and wind that could affect customers.
MidAmerican Energy Co. has dispatched additional crews to the Quad-City area, according to a news release. Ice accumulated overnight Monday on power lines and trees while winds increased Tuesday.
Gusty winds may cause more significant impacts to already ice-coated power lines and tree limbs.
When ice accumulates on power lines and the wind increases, that can cause “galloping,” when wind pushes on the lines. lifts them and causes them to jump up and down, said Mike Wagner, spokesperson for Alliant, which also has backup crews prepared.
Ice can add two hundred more pounds to the weight of a line, Wagner said. “We treat every day as a potential emergent situation,” he said.
Other winter outages are caused when someone hits a pole with a vehicle or a piece of equipment malfunctions, he said.
