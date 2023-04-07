Our Quad City Plus 60 members who are Mississippi River enthusiasts have a special opportunity this year to enjoy a full day aboard the Celebration Belle on Sunday, June 11, for a down river cruise from Moline, Illinois to Burlington, Iowa.

Passengers will begin the day by parking in the convenient lot adjacent to the Celebration Belle riverboat at 2501 River Drive, Moline, Illinois for check-in at 6:30 a.m. in preparation for a 7:00 a.m. departure. Come hungry . . . because you will be enjoying three meals aboard the Celebration Belle: breakfast, lunch, and of course Captain’s well-known delicious buffet dinner featuring carved Prime Rib, additional entrée selections, Chef’s choice of potato & vegetable, salads, rolls & butter, dessert, and complimentary coffee & iced tea. A cash bar offers soft drinks, a choice of other spirits, and specialty drinks.

Shortly after we are underway, we will pass through Locks & Dam 15 by the Rock Island Arsenal. Did you know that Locks and Dam 15 is the largest roller dam in the world at 1,203 feet in length?

As we cruise, you will enjoy gazing at the scenic river eco system from inside deck seating or wander outside to chairs and tables on the top deck. You’ll have opportunities to observe commercial tows and barges heading up and down stream, as well as a variety of recreational craft plying the waters. We will be passing by the Mark Twain Natural Wildlife Refuge and the Oquawka State Wildlife Refuge. Watch for Double-crested Cormorants, Pelicans, and Great Blue Herons. Listen to music, play some games, or enjoy some well-deserved relaxation time during the journey!

Over the course of the day our Captain will skillfully navigate us through three more Locks and Dam facilities: #16 at Muscatine, #17 at New Boston, and #18 at Gladstone before docking in Burlington, Iowa at approximately 6:00 p.m. Don’t worry, you won’t have to swim upriver to return to our parked cars in Moline. Our comfortable Tri-State Travel deluxe motorcoach will be standing by to return us to the Quad Cities by around 8:00 p.m.

The passenger fare for this delightful day cruise and return motorcoach transfer is $239.00 per Club member. Non-members age 55 & over can also register for this cruise by enclosing a $239.00 check payment plus an additional separate $10 check payment for a new 3-year Club membership. All check payments are payable to the Quad City Plus 60 Club. Registration cancelation requests must be received by May 8 to be eligible for a paid fare refund.

Register now by completing and mailing the clip-out form on this page with your check remittances payable to the Quad City Plus 60 Club. Registrations must be postmarked no later than Monday, May 8, and are processed in postmark order until reaching our group’s seating capacity.

I look forward to meeting you aboard the Celebration Belle! Come enjoy the Adventure!