All summer long, you tried to get away.
But the timing was wrong. Work needed you, extended family needed you, friends needed you. Weekends were filled with obligations, while weekdays were filled with dreams and now the summer’s almost over. But in “The Camper Book” by Dave Hoekstra, you’ll see that getting away can happen any time.
Nine years ago, a certain kind of bug — a VW Beetle — bit Dave Hoekstra.
He was visiting his friend, Bob Waldmire, who’d been a nomad in a converted van, a Route 66 devotee, and was dying of cancer. The loss of a guy like Bob — and the loss of both his elderly parents — made Hoekstra begin to think hard about “place” — specifically, “Is a place stored in your memory, or is it something in the moment?”
In early 2016, he decided to find out. He bought a cargo van, had it converted into a home on wheels, and on June 5, 2016, he set out to meet his fellow wanderers. First stop: Carthage, Missouri, and a campground that was lovingly built by two people who live in (guess where?) a camper.
In Idaho, Hoekstra met two families that travel separately but that always get together when they find themselves in the same area. In Madison, Wisconsin, he met a traveler who “inherited” a childhood treasure; in Arkansas, he visited a gay-friendly camper resort; in Minnesota, he met a man who lives in a camper, year-round. He spoke with the president of the National African-American RVers Association. He found families who travel all year and home-school their kids. He attended a Thanksgiving potluck in one campground, a Valentine’s Day feast in another spot, and celebrated a State Fair with thousands of other travelers.
In short, Hoekstra found community. Living in a camper was fun, and so was visiting places he’d always wanted to see and meeting people he never would’ve otherwise met. RVing, he learned, allows you to see America in a unique way. And if you don’t like where you are, you can just take your home to the next place.
For months, you’ve been thinking about chucking it all and hitting the road, but job obligations are a real thing. You’ll be happy to know, then, that some jobs are made for travel; “The Camper Book” tells you more.
Don’t come here for a how-to, though; there are things to learn in this book but, judging solely by what you’ll read, if you like people, you’ve already got half the skills needed to be a happy RVer. Indeed, author Dave Hoekstra tells a homey tale of fun, fellowship, and friends you haven’t met yet, and that’s wonderfully mixed with nostalgia.
He also peeks into the future: will Millennials someday embrace camper-living, or is this the end of the road?
There are hints to answer that question, lots of pictures, and a feeling of comfort inside this book that should make it appealing to travelers and homebodies alike. Even if it’s on paper, “The Camper Book” is a nice getaway.
