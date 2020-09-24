Enjoy an autumn concert at Veterans Memorial Park

As the first mid-day outdoor concert is now a fond memory, the Quad-City Plus 60 Club is proud to announce a doubleheader encore of live music featuring the Quad City Ukulele Club and country singer, Angela Meyer.

If you missed the first live music park concert event last month on August 31, have no fear — the music is near. The Plus 60 Club has reserved the Bill Bowe Bandshell Stage and nearby picnic shelter from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. The Ukulele Club performance will begin at 11:15 a.m. followed by Angela Meyer’s performance concluding by 1:30 p.m.

The park offers ample parking, a large picnic pavilion with sanitized tables, rest rooms and a spacious lawn. This will be the final concert series event for the 2020 year. The Quad-City Plus 60 Club will resume the lunch time musical series in the spring of 2021.

The 112 club members and guests who attended the August event did a wonderful job of social distancing and wearing protective face coverings.