Enjoy an autumn concert at Veterans Memorial Park

As the first mid-day outdoor concert is now a fond memory, the Quad-City Plus 60 Club is proud to announce a doubleheader encore of live music featuring the Quad City Ukulele Club and country singer, Angela Meyer.
If you missed the first live music park concert event last month on August 31, have no fear — the music is near. The Plus 60 Club has reserved the Bill Bowe Bandshell Stage and nearby picnic shelter from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. The Ukulele Club performance will begin at 11:15 a.m. followed by Angela Meyer’s performance concluding by 1:30 p.m.
The park offers ample parking, a large picnic pavilion with sanitized tables, rest rooms and a spacious lawn. This will be the final concert series event for the 2020 year. The Quad-City Plus 60 Club will resume the lunch time musical series in the spring of 2021.
The 112 club members and guests who attended the August event did a wonderful job of social distancing and wearing protective face coverings.
Autumn colors should be on full display and it will be a good opportunity to bring out your best fall sweaters and attire. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs or blanket with your lunch/snacks if you prefer to sit in the lawn area! In case of chilly temperatures, you might bring hot apple cider or hot chocolate, which could provide the right warmth to the beat of the music.
With the anticipated autumn foliage coming into view, please take advantage of the park’s various amenities, such as the adjoining Duck Creek recreational trail for a leisurely walk or bike ride before or after the concert.
In case of inclement weather on the day of the event, an alternate rain date has been also arranged for Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the same location and time. If the weather forecast is questionable on Monday, October 5, you may call our club cell phone at 563-320-4566 on Monday morning to hear an announcement if the event has been postponed to the Tuesday rain date.
So, enjoy the pumpkin spice and everything nice. Wishing you an abundance of blessings and may you have peace and joy in your heart.
