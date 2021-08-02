5 things to know about this year's Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport

1 When is it?

The Mississippi Valley Fair runs Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 8. Fun Cards are $90 and include one entrance to the fairgrounds and Grandstand Acts per day. There are no individual ticket sales for grandstand concerts. Day passes, which include one entrance to the fairgrounds, are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 4-12. Kids age 3 or younger are free.

Purchase tickets at the gate, and at Hy-Vee stores, Kwik Star in Davenport and Bettendorf, and Great Southern Bank. For more information, call the fair office at 563-326–5338.

There are specials on some days:

Carnival Wristband Days: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Wristbands cost $25.

Tuesday: Special Needs Day — Special Needs free admission until 2 p.m.

Thursday: Senior & Kids Day — Seniors $5 and kids ages 12 or younger free until 5 p.m.

Sunday: Military Day — Free admission for all active and inactive military with ID.

2 Who are the headliners?