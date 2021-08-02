 Skip to main content
5 things to know about this year's Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY FAIR

5 things to know about this year's Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport

  • Updated
1 When is it?

080519-qct-qca-fair-017a.jpg

Cameron Williamson, 18, and Madison Bonertz, 17, both of Hillsdale, hold hands as they stroll through the fairgrounds during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Aug. 4, 2019, in Davenport.

The Mississippi Valley Fair runs Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 8. Fun Cards are $90 and include one entrance to the fairgrounds and Grandstand Acts per day. There are no individual ticket sales for grandstand concerts. Day passes, which include one entrance to the fairgrounds, are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 4-12. Kids age 3 or younger are free.

Purchase tickets at the gate, and at Hy-Vee stores, Kwik Star in Davenport and Bettendorf, and Great Southern Bank. For more information, call the fair office at 563-326–5338.

There are specials on some days:

Carnival Wristband Days: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Wristbands cost $25.

Tuesday: Special Needs Day — Special Needs free admission until 2 p.m.

Thursday: Senior & Kids Day — Seniors $5 and kids ages 12 or younger free until 5 p.m.

Sunday: Military Day — Free admission for all active and inactive military with ID.

2 Who are the headliners?

The fair brings in national acts for Grandstand shows, held nightly at 8 p.m. The grandstand opens nightly at 6:30 p.m. and seating is first-come, first-served. This year's headliners are:

Jason Aldean: The country singer and three-time American Country Music "Entertainer of the Year" will play the grandstand Aug. 3.

Locash: Duo Chris Lucas and Preston Brust will bring their mix of modern country and classic rock to the grandstand Aug. 4.

Shinedown: The multi-platinum rock band will play some of the #1 Active Rock hits at the grandstand Aug. 5.

Old Dominion: The five-man country music band will play the grandstand Aug. 6.

Pitbull: Mr. Worldwide himself will play some of his generation-defining hits at the grandstand Aug. 7.

Craig Morgan: The country singer will play the grandstand Aug. 8, the final day of the fair.

There are more bands playing daily in the Pavilion, Farmer's Tent and Oldies Tent.

3 What about the animals, cooking and crafts?

Day 5 of the Mississippi Valley Fair

Fayeth Henningson of DeWitt shows her Yorkshire pig during judging at the 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair.

During the week, experts judge a variety of animal, cooking, crafts and horticulture exhibits. Judging kicks off at 8 a.m. Tuesday with the Sheep Show in the fair center. Here's a sampling: 

Tuesday

8 a.m.: Sheep Show, Fair Center

10 a.m.: Culinary breads and rolls, decorated cakes, Starlite Ballroom

1 p.m.: Pony & Horse Speed Show, Horse Show Ring

Wednesday

9 a.m.: Belgians - Halter Classes

12:30 p.m.: Miniature Horse Show

Friday

11 a.m.: Floriculture, Starlite Ballroom

11:30 a.m.: Market Beef (Carcass results), Claussen Building

Saturday

9 a.m.: Western Pony & Horse Show

10 a.m.: Culinary Pies and Juniors, Starlite Ballroom

Sunday

9 a.m.: Open Rabbit Show

1:30 p.m.: Open Swine and Market Hog Show, Claussen Building

4 p.m.: Pie Auction, Variet Tent

4 What about food?

080519-qct-qca-fair-007a.jpg

Adrian Jones of Davenport and his son Malachi, 2, share a corn dog during the last day of the 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport.

Part of the fun of the fair is the food. So get ready to eat your fill of turkey legs, Belgian Village Reubens, pork chop on a stick, smoked mac and cheese, fried Oreos, and lots more. 

5 When is the Queen crowned?

080218-qct-qca-sublime-016

Dana Jamison, 2018 Mississippi Valley Fair Queen, helps introduce Sublime with Rome before their concert at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport on Aug. 1, 2018.

The coronation is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the first day of the 2021 fair.

Contestants are young women from Scott County. They're judged on personality, attitude, leadership, citizenship, overall appearance, charm. and poise. The winner represents Scott County in the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen Competition August 10-14.

