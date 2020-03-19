A Gen Z perspective: Love in the time of Covid-19

Megan Valley Reporter Quad-City Times education reporter. Follow Megan Valley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m swiping more, but I don’t know what the point is.

Thursday was my first day working from home, and all of the bars and restaurants I frequent with my friends on either side of the river are closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus. I’m spending more time in my apartment, and wasting a few or more minutes on a dating app fills my time the same way Twitter or Facebook do.

Even if I weren’t practicing social distancing, there’s no place open for a first date. If the point of online dating is to move it offline, it seems pointless in the midst of a pandemic, but I can’t stop swiping.

I wondered if my would-be dates were feeling the same way, so I set out to investigate. Plus, clocking the time I spent swiping, even if it was only for a few days, felt like a Gen Z victory.

Bumble was my app of choice. The gist is that women have to message men first, putting them in control of the conversation — useful for a straight female reporter. The other reason I chose Bumble is that, for reasons hazy to me and certainly not worth discussing here, I am banned from Tinder.