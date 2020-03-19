A Gen Z perspective: Love in the time of Covid-19

I’m swiping more, but I don’t know what the point is.
Thursday was my first day working from home, and all of the bars and restaurants I frequent with my friends on either side of the river are closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus. I’m spending more time in my apartment, and wasting a few or more minutes on a dating app fills my time the same way Twitter or Facebook do.
Even if I weren’t practicing social distancing, there’s no place open for a first date. If the point of online dating is to move it offline, it seems pointless in the midst of a pandemic, but I can’t stop swiping.
I wondered if my would-be dates were feeling the same way, so I set out to investigate. Plus, clocking the time I spent swiping, even if it was only for a few days, felt like a Gen Z victory.
Bumble was my app of choice. The gist is that women have to message men first, putting them in control of the conversation — useful for a straight female reporter. The other reason I chose Bumble is that, for reasons hazy to me and certainly not worth discussing here, I am banned from Tinder.
I deleted my old account and, to keep my reporting ethically sound, added my job title to my profile (reporter at the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/ Argus) for the first time ever. My bio said I was “literally a reporter who will message you for a story I’m writing.” All of my first messages told my matches that I was reporting for a story about dating apps in the time of coronavirus.
In between all of the usual bios (dogs, quotes from “The Office,” “don’t swipe right if you won’t message”) were plenty of coronavirus-specific one liners.
“Be my quarantine buddy?”
“If coronavirus doesn’t, can I take you out?”
“Just trying to quarantine and chill.”
Matt, 28, (most Bumble interviewees declined to share their last name) didn’t have any COVID-19 pick-up lines in his profile. He’s not nervous about getting it himself, but he’s anxious about his loved ones being affected.
“I actually just pushed a first date back until it’s not wildly irresponsible to be going in public,” he said, adding they’re planning to pick it up when everything settles down. “I don’t think I’ll be planning many dates until testing becomes more readily available. Until then I’ll be perfectly content with texting or a phone call. I’m not treating (dating) the same as I did before, but I think the same could be said about every other aspect of life.”
Even after I said no when Jacob, 24, asked if agreeing to talk to me about dating during a pandemic could turn into a date “after the whole thing blows over,” he was kind enough to chat with me. He said he used Bumble out of boredom and because it still gave him an opportunity to talk to some cool people.
“Although I’m not too worried about contracting coronavirus, I think we should all do our part to stop the spread of the disease,” Jacob said. “Plus there’s not a whole lot to do since everything’s shut down lol.”
Even with bars and restaurants closing down, Tyler, 28, said he didn’t think his dating life would change much and he wasn’t concerned about catching it because he was young.
“I don’t like the bars/restaurants scene for dates,” he said. “I enjoy the walks on the river and get ice cream stuff.”
I very briefly lowered my age range from 21-28 to 18-28 to try to capture more college students left stranded at home from school closings, but one too many 19-year-olds tried to troll me.
“Yes, I have corona and I’ve been passing it out to everyone (I know),” Scotty, 19, said.
Here's a reality check though: Data released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday shows 20% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. are ages 20 to 44. And millennials and Gen Z can be silent carriers, who show no symptoms, but transmit the virus to others who may be more vulnerable.
In between swiping, messaging, and getting unmatched after saying I was a reporter, Bumble promoted some of its own content. The in-app video chat was a frequent subject.
“Instead of meeting up IRL, now is a great time to use Video Chat to go on virtual dates,” one message read. Other brand copy said video chat could help you “get together while staying apart.”
Some of the messages from Bumble referred to social distancing, but I didn’t get any that explicitly spoke to the new coronavirus.
At least one person I matched with was “tentatively optimistic” about the virus.
“I don’t think worried is the right word, this virus is doing a great job of putting a spotlight on the shortcomings of our health care system and could be the catalyst we need for real changes to our system,” Bobby, 25, said. I asked him if he would still consider meeting up with someone from Bumble.
“Possibly, depending on how much contact they’ve had with others recently,” he said. “Is this for the interview or are you asking me out? Haha.”
Interview done.
Second positive case of COVID-19 diagnosed in Quad-Cities
A second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Scott County.
The Scott County Health Department said Thursday morning that the person who tested positive is middle-aged, between 41 and 60. The person is not a resident of Iowa or Illinois, and the case is travel-related. The person currently is recovering in the hospital.
Local officials continue to ask Quad-Citians to practice social distancing and regularly wash their hands.
Scott and Rock Island County Health Department officials will host a daily media briefing later today.
Trinity to postpone all non-essential surgeries, procedures
UnityPoint Health–Trinity is postponing all non-essential procedures and surgeries after Friday until further notice.
This is in response to the current COVID-19 crisis and in an effort to conserve personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and first responders, according to a news release from the health care system.
The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority. We believe that taking this step now, is the best interest of all, and will help us further concentrate on making sure we have adequate equipment and supplies during this challenging period, the news release said.
Surgeries or procedures will be delayed unless there is a:
• Threat to the patient’s life if surgery or procedure is not performed
• Threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system
• Risk of cancer metastasis or progression of staging
• Risk of rapidly worsening to severe symptoms
UnityPoint Health hospitals, clinics and walk-in clinic locations will remain open. Urgent and emergency surgeries will continue. Trinity asks that patients contact their doctor’s office to receive more information about your specific care, including rescheduling.