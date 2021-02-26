A guide to high school plays in the Quad-Cities

Area theater patrons can enjoy more local high school theater over the next few weekends. Other shows include:
'Feiffer's People' at PVHS
Pleasant Valley High School is producing "Feiffer’s People" in the PVHS Theater, 604 Belmont Road, Bettendorf, at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 26-27, and by livestream on March 5-6.
This comic revue brings the cartoon characters of Jules R. Feiffer to life, with funny and acerbic observations on the state of the union and the modern world.
Tickets cost $7, $5 students/senior citizens, free for staff/activity passes/Century Club members. Tickets can be purchased beginning Feb. 26 at showtix4u.com/event-details/47919.
Seating is reserved, every other row, in pods of 1-4 seats with two seats in between each pod. Masks are required at all times.
'Shrek' at Assumption
The Assumption Knight Players will present, "Shrek the Musical," 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 5-6 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7 at Sunderbruch Auditorium, 1020 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
Shrek brings all the characters from the film to life on stage, with a tale that there's more to the story than meets the ears. A limited number of in-person tickets will be available to purchase in advance for socially distanced seating, with masks required. A livestream is also available.
Tickets cost $12 per device livestream, $10 adults, $8 students/senior citizens, free for AHS activity pass holders/Catholic grade school students (ticket required).
For all tickets or to purchase the livestream, visit showtix4u.com/events/78.
'39 Steps' at North High School
Adapted by Patrick Barlow from John Buchan's novel and the Alfred Hitchcock movie, "39 Steps," this play is a spy mystery with a bunch of silliness.
The Davenport North High School drama department will present it at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 5-6 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7 at the Paul Holzworth Performing Arts Center, 626 W. 53rd St., Davenport.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $10, $8 senior citizens/students. Purchase at dnhs.booktix.com/
A seat assignment will be sent by email and will be available at the box office will-call window the night of the performance. For specific seating needs, contact lacortel@davenportschools.org.
Patrons are required to wear masks in the auditorium facility. The performers will not be wearing masks, and there will be no concession sales.