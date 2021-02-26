A guide to high school plays in the Quad-Cities

Area theater patrons can enjoy more local high school theater over the next few weekends. Other shows include:

'Feiffer's People' at PVHS

Pleasant Valley High School is producing "Feiffer’s People" in the PVHS Theater, 604 Belmont Road, Bettendorf, at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 26-27, and by livestream on March 5-6.

This comic revue brings the cartoon characters of Jules R. Feiffer to life, with funny and acerbic observations on the state of the union and the modern world.

Tickets cost $7, $5 students/senior citizens, free for staff/activity passes/Century Club members. Tickets can be purchased beginning Feb. 26 at showtix4u.com/event-details/47919.

Seating is reserved, every other row, in pods of 1-4 seats with two seats in between each pod. Masks are required at all times.

'Shrek' at Assumption

The Assumption Knight Players will present, "Shrek the Musical," 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 5-6 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7 at Sunderbruch Auditorium, 1020 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.