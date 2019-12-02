'A Marriage Story' is one of the finest of 2019

Nichole decides to move anyway. Separation follows. At first, the two agree lawyers won’t be involved, but soon they face custody issues.

And then divorce lawyers become part of their lives, with a pragmatic veteran attorney (Alan Alda) taking Charlie’s side and an assertive attorney who focuses on women’s perspectives (Laura Dern) with Nichole.

The film is easy to embrace because there is no villain here. Like so many couples you probably can identify in your own life, Baumbach provides insight to the needs, wants and motivations of both characters, which makes them both sympathetic to the audience.

Ultimately, the pressure and the pain results in screaming and sobs. Charlie lashes out verbally at Nichole, saying terrible things in a memorable scene which, sadly, may be all too familiar to viewers.

Baumbach has created a movie that will appeal to theater goers and stage aficionados because of its characters. It also will delight audiences who appreciate character studies, because every line of dialogue and scene reveals more about the two leads.

The performances all are outstanding, especially for the two leads. Oscar predictors have “Marriage Story” among their top picks at the moment.

It’s in my Top 10 for the year.

You might want to grab a tissue before you start to watch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.