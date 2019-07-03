The Dawn and On Music Festival is facing a new dawn, as it rises westward from its previous roots, in a new location. It will be Saturday at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, downtown Rock Island, with live music for 12 hours – from noon to midnight.
This is the annual fest's fifth year, with the previous four held on the banks of the Rock River in Moline. The talent lineup consists of a mix of local, regional and nationally touring acts, led by the western Illinois jam band The Dawn. Gates will open at 11 a.m.
With a $10 gate admission, it is a family-friendly event with several kids activities planned, festival co-director Mike Mathews said, noting there will be plenty of food and drink options available throughout the day.
This is the third year that a portion of each ticket sold will go to a charity partner -- this time Family Resources. In 2017, Dawn and On benefited the Child Abuse Council and last year, the Q-C chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Including raffles and donations Saturday, the proceeds this time will go toward Family Resources' Engaging Males Program for Music Mentoring.
"We chose this program because of their direct connection to the music, which coincides well with a music festival," Mathews said. "The director of the program is a local musician and the bass player of the Dawn (Dan Olds) has volunteered his time to this program along with several other Q-C musicians.
“From the moment we read about it, we felt it was an amazing program we would like to support,” Mathews said. "Our crowd has always been a generous group and we hope that collectively we can bring awareness and raise significant money for the program.”
In collaboration with River Music Experience and other generous community members and organizations, Family Resources Engaging Males program renovated a room on Family Resources’ Davenport campus for music mentoring. It provides outreach, advocacy, and support to male survivors of violent crimes with specific focus on undeserved populations.
The program is a structured mentoring program with participants meeting on a monthly basis. The volunteer mentors provide support and guidance through a consistent relationship with a positive male role model. The program is open to any youth served by Family Resources, where they can participate in a variety of mentoring activities, including music, art, gardening and more.
“I am excited for this year’s event and hope it will raise awareness on the need for positive male mentors in our communities,” said Alan Vrombaut, Engaging Males advocate.
“Last year, 163 youth participated in the Engaging Males program and they now have another way to express themselves through the power of music," he said. "The transformations I have seen in the short time the music room has been open, have been amazing.
"The partnership with Dawn and On will provide sustainability for one of the many opportunities that Family Resources provides to help children, families and individuals.”
For more fest information, visit facebook.com/dawnandonmusicfestival.