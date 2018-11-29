Some bands are booked because they have a new album out or because it works with their tour route or, simply, because, they’ll for sure sell a bunch of tickets.
For other bands, it’s more personal.
Kyle Carter discovered one of his favorite bands when he stole his brother’s CD in high school. His brother never got the CD — one of The Smoking Popes’ early albums — back.
Since then, Carter has been a dedicated fan of the Chicago pop punk band that formed in the 1990s and, in his words, “are somehow not as famous as they should be.”
“They really do have this cult following,” he said. “There are those of us who have been fans for a long time.”
Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, and his wife, Maureen, occasionally book shows at their house or area venues.
After The Smoking Popes played a well-received show during the inaugural Alternating Currents festival in August 2017, Carter knew which band he wanted to book next. He teamed up with the River Music Experience to book The Smoking Popes for a show on Thursday at the Redstone Room in downtown Davenport.
“It’s so rare that they play here,” Carter said. “I wanted to make sure that wasn’t the last time.”
After putting out their album, “This Is Only a Test” in 2011, The Smoking Popes took a step back from regular touring and making new music. In October, to the delight of fans such as Carter, the band put out a new album, called “Into the Agony,” the first album since 1998 made with its original members.
Tales like Carter’s are not new to the band’s frontman Josh Caterer.
During a phone interview on his way to band practice earlier this week, Caterer said he has noticed a certain “energy” at recent shows that suggests fans are excited to have new music from The Smoking Popes and more chances to see the band perform.
“You can just feel that with the audience,” Caterer said.
He can also feel — and hear — people in the audience connecting to songs he wrote more than a decade or two ago.
“In some cases, we’re playing songs that have been part of people’s lives for a while,” he said. “And as soon as we play the first couple notes of a song, there’s a little cheer that ripples through the room. And you haven’t even played the song yet. And you have to realize that that song has been a friend to them for years. It’s amazing that music can do that.”
Caterer and his bandmates, which include his brothers, Matt and Eli, didn’t set out to put out a new album.
“We weren’t planning on it,” Caterer said. “I wrote the first couple of songs and as soon as the guys heard them, they were excited about the potential of more songs like that.”
As he said, the creative juices were flowing and got an extra jolt from the return of Mike Felumee, the band’s original drummer, to The Smoking Popes.
“There was something about the combination of the four of us that caused these songs to happen,” he said. “We feel like this album is particularly inspired and is something we’re proud of. We all felt excited, like we were riding a wave.”
The Smoking Popes plan to continue riding that wave and hit the road on a major tour next year.
If the band comes this way again, Carter said he’d surely be in the audience.
“It’s such a special treat to see them,” Carter said. “I would never miss a chance to see them.”