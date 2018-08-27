I liked it better when it was “Short Circuit.”
That is a 1986 film about a military-created cute robot that kind of becomes “real” and relies on friendly humans to help him survive.
This movie, “A. X. L.,” is about a big robotic war dog that kind of becomes “real” and relies on friendly humans to help him survive.
Miles Hill (Alex Neustaedter, television’s “Colony”) is a teenager who loves motocross and little else – he fact, he doesn’t think he’s good at anything else. He lives with his widowed father Chuck (Thomas Jane, “Dreamcatcher.”)
Miles catches the eye of Sara Reyes (Becky G, “Power Rangers”) whose mother works for the wealthy Fontaine family whose son Sam (Alex MacNicoll, “The 5th Wave”) also participates in motocross.
Miles and Sara become acquainted at a party that Sam throws. The next day, Miles ends up stuck out in the desert after an accident that Sam, a bully, and his buddies were behind.
Miles isn’t alone, though. There’s this damaged robotic dog called A. X. L. (Attack, Exploration, Logistics – so why isn’t it A. E. L.? I guess it wouldn’t sound as cool) that’s lurking out there.
The robot’s inventor has developed the gizmo as a military weapon. It is programmed to bond with whomever it works, and so it bonds with Miles, who is able to fix it because he’s mechanically inclined. Now A. X. L. will not allow Miles to be hurt or threatened.
Of course Sara meets A. X. L. too, and decides to help Miles keep him safe from the people who are sending drones after the mechanical canine.
The trailer shown right before this movie was, not surprisingly, “BumbleBee,” an origins story about one of the Transformers. Sara dresses like Megan Fox does in those movies, and A. X. L. communicates much like Bumblebee does. In fact, it’s hard not to think of the “Transformers” franchise when you’re watching this, so it serves as an extra-long enticement to see “Bumblebee.”
It does contain a message about the power that the wealthy have over those less fortunate, but it’s far-too-fleeting to make much of an impact on the kids who are the film’s demographic. I wish it had. It also has pretty cool CGI and motocross stunts. But they don’t make up for its ridiculous plot or predictable situations.
On a neighboring screen, there is a far better “boy and his dog” story that includes action, character development and compassion. It’s called “Alpha” and really is a must-see for anyone who loves dogs or adventure, for that matter.
I can’t think of a single reason why anyone must see “A. X. L.”