It's Friday night and the lights are low. Are you looking out for a place to go, where they play the right music?
You can dance, you can jive, and you can have the time of your life at 7 p.m. Friday at the new Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline, with ABBARAMA, an ABBA tribute band that comprises young musicians from the '70s supergroup's home of Sweden, as well as the U.K. and U.S.
The show is performed with a modern electronic sound produced by Grammy-winning Greg Collins (U2, No Doubt), with art and video projections by pop artist KII Arens (Lady Gaga, Katy Perry).
The story of ABBARAMA began in 2017, when Josephine Forsman — Grammy-nominated Swedish musician and drummer of the all-female rock band Sahara Hotnights — and Nathan Arling — American drummer of Urge Overkill, The Last Vegas and from the international Emmy-winning Swedish TV show “Allt För Sverige” — envisioned creating the ultimate ABBA show.
The act features Diana Ebe, a Swedish pop singer living in Los Angeles, the UK singer Alison Garner, the Chicago artist Evan Hand and Swedish guitar player Adam Skeppar. With Swedish guitar player Niklas Karlin, U.S. drummer Dustin Koester and American bass player Eric Louiselle, they gathered in a big white mansion in the Hollywood Hills and started creating their own sound around the classic ABBA songs.
”It was important for us to take the sound of ABBA into the new generation, adding a big electronic dance vibe to the already ultimate pop song along with visual art, fashion, and the style of ABBA,” Garner said in a tour release.
“We’re here to pay homage to ABBA while making it modern, color explosive, youthful and stylish,” Ebe said in the release.
For more information, visit abbarama.com or facebook.com/abbaramaworld.