About Town: A 'Bootiful' Saturday, ballet, doggy trick-or-treating and more

Just for fun

Calling all goblins, witches and canines, grab a costume and visit Iron + Grain Coffee House, 585 12th Ave., East Moline, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 to celebrate all things dog-related.

There will be vendors, doggy trick-or-treating, puppacinos, a drink release and Scratch Cupcakes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vendors include Oakies Designs, Rewarded Rescues, Francescon Portraiture, Loving Paws Bakery, A+A Unleashed, Heel.Sit, the Humane Society of Scott County and Wags for Wellness.

All dogs must be on leash.

In real time

Scare up a fun time and learn health tips at the Halloween Health and Vendor Fair on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Volleyball Factory, 2060 W. River Drive, Davenport.

Dress up in a favorite Halloween costume to enter the Best Costume contest. Try zumba, barre, yoga and jazzercise workouts, have a massage, sample coffee and enjoy Halloween activities such as face painting, games, cookie decorating and a vendor trick-or-treat. There will be live music and vendor giveaway drawings.

Doors open at 9 a.m., workouts begin at 10 a.m.