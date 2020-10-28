About Town: A 'Bootiful' Saturday, ballet, doggy trick-or-treating and more

Just for fun
Calling all goblins, witches and canines, grab a costume and visit Iron + Grain Coffee House, 585 12th Ave., East Moline, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 to celebrate all things dog-related.
There will be vendors, doggy trick-or-treating, puppacinos, a drink release and Scratch Cupcakes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vendors include Oakies Designs, Rewarded Rescues, Francescon Portraiture, Loving Paws Bakery, A+A Unleashed, Heel.Sit, the Humane Society of Scott County and Wags for Wellness.
All dogs must be on leash.
In real time
Scare up a fun time and learn health tips at the Halloween Health and Vendor Fair on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Volleyball Factory, 2060 W. River Drive, Davenport.
Dress up in a favorite Halloween costume to enter the Best Costume contest. Try zumba, barre, yoga and jazzercise workouts, have a massage, sample coffee and enjoy Halloween activities such as face painting, games, cookie decorating and a vendor trick-or-treat. There will be live music and vendor giveaway drawings.
Doors open at 9 a.m., workouts begin at 10 a.m.
Participants should bring trick-or-treat bags, a yoga mat, water bottle and money for vendor items or to donate.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/354207789092273.
With the family
Don costumes and visit Scarecrow Row during the annual Bootiful Saturday Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31 at City Park, Geneseo.
Candy and Halloween treats from Geneseo Chamber of Commerce businesses will be distributed in a socially distanced manner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park's shelter.
For more information, contact the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce at 309-944-2686 or the Smith Studio and Gallery at 309-945-5428 or visit geneseo.org.
On a date
Enjoy an evening out of food, casino games and music Friday, Oct. 30 at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
Local band Rock Steady will play tunes ranging from Johnny Cash to Pink from 8-11:30 p.m. The concert free for ages 21-plus.
For more information, call 563-328-8000 or email info@rhythmcitycasino.com.
Drink and Dine
Ballet Quad-Cites will celebrate the season Friday-Saturday, Oct. 30-31 with a three-course, sit-down dinner followed by a lively, playful Halloween performance in the The Outing Club ballroom, 2109 Brady St., Davenport.
Socially-distanced dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the first indoor performance of the season at 7:30 p.m.
So slip on a costume, your best finery or a decorated mask and attend this fundraiser to support Ballet Quad-Cities.
Limited tickets will be available for tables of 2, 4, 6 or 8 guests at $75 per person. All members of a party must purchase tickets together. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit balletquadcities.com.
