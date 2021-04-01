About Town: A Bunny Hop, egg hunt, race and the Church Basement Ladies

With the Family

Enjoy some fresh air and exercise during the ninth annual Easter Egg Scramble 5K Run/Walk Saturday, April 3 in the Village of East Davenport. A kid's Bunny Hop will be held at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K following at 9 a.m. Children registered for the Bunny Hop also can participate in an Easter Egg Hunt following the 5K.

Both races begin and end on 11th Street in the Village of East Davenport. The Easter Egg Hunt will take place in Lindsay Park. The 5K is untimed, a more casual event in light of COVID-19 with the same fun post-race party.

Registration for the 5K costs $35 and includes a T-shirt, bib, and post-race party with food, drinks, and beer. The Bunny Hop Kids Fun Run costs $15 and includes finisher medal, bib, post-race party with food and drink and free admission to the Easter Egg Hunt.

This event benefits individuals with disabilities at the Handicapped Development Center.

To register and for more information, visit scramble5k.com.

Dine and Drink

Join the fun as the lovable ladies of the basement return to Circa '21 this spring in, "You Smell Barn."