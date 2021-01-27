About Town: A frozen bike race, some hot chili and lots of wine

This year's cook-off is a drive-up at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Fair Center. A bag of chili samples costs $15, and you have the option of purchasing $5 and $20 raffle tickets.

Taste the samples at home, then go online to vote and tune in to Facebook to see the winners.

The organization also will hold an online silent auction from Jan. 25-31.

Tickets to the Chili Cook-Off can either be pre-purchased on Hand in Hand's website or purchased the day of the event in the drive thru. To find out more information or to purchase tickets, visit handinhandqc.org/chili-cook-off.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Just For Fun

WQPT, Quad-Cities PBS is bringing back the fundraiser "The Auction is at Your House," an on-air, on-line auction airing on WQPT from 8 to 10 p.m. Jan. 28-29.

Preview auction items at wqpt.org/auction, sign up to bid by clicking on an item and a link will pop up. Rather than calling in and talking to a volunteer, people will bid using a phone so bidders can watch and bid in real time.