About Town: A frozen bike race, some hot chili and lots of wine

In Real Time
Friends of Off Road Cycling will host the 2021 running of Frozen Fat Fondo Fest beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The festival will be held -- rain, shine, snow, or slime -- on the shores of the Mississippi River at the Credit Island Lodge in Davenport. Riders take on a circuit featuring many technical challenges (b-lines available for most) through thick lowland forest and chunky river shoreline on this three-hour endurance ride.
Participate as a three-person relay team or solo. Fatbikes with tires 3.5" or wider are required to prevent rutting up the snow pack.
There also will be a raffle. All proceeds from this event benefit FORC to continue maintaining and improving local trails.
Registration is $20 and is required. All registration will close at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Plate number pick-up will be 9-10:15 a.m. on the day of the race.
For more information or to register, visit qcforc.org/content.php?199-Frozen-Fat-Fondo-Fest.
Dine and Drink
Warm up with delicious chili samples during Hand in Hand's 12th annual Chili Cook-Off from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.
This year's cook-off is a drive-up at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Fair Center. A bag of chili samples costs $15, and you have the option of purchasing $5 and $20 raffle tickets.
Taste the samples at home, then go online to vote and tune in to Facebook to see the winners.
The organization also will hold an online silent auction from Jan. 25-31.
Tickets to the Chili Cook-Off can either be pre-purchased on Hand in Hand's website or purchased the day of the event in the drive thru. To find out more information or to purchase tickets, visit handinhandqc.org/chili-cook-off.
Just For Fun
WQPT, Quad-Cities PBS is bringing back the fundraiser "The Auction is at Your House," an on-air, on-line auction airing on WQPT from 8 to 10 p.m. Jan. 28-29.
Preview auction items at wqpt.org/auction, sign up to bid by clicking on an item and a link will pop up. Rather than calling in and talking to a volunteer, people will bid using a phone so bidders can watch and bid in real time.
Items include two watercolors by Spike O’Dell, who was a popular morning drive radio host in the Quad-Cities in the late 80s, half a hog, a vacation stay at Grand Geneva Resort, fine jewelry and stuffed animals, along with artwork from area artists like Steve Sinner, Patricia Bereskin and Jason Platt.
With the Family
Pickup some Italian cuisine for dinner at All Saints Catholic School To-Go Spaghetti Dinner. The fundraiser will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 at the school, 1926 N. Marquette St., Davenport.
The dinner will include Grinder's spaghetti and garlic bread and a cookie for $5. All orders will be to go with no indoor seating. Participants may pre-order and/or pre-pay or purchase and pay the day of the dinner. Pre-orders are due by 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Orders may be picked up inside (masks required) or by using the drive-thru.
Proceeds will benefit the school gala to be held virtually on Saturday, Feb. 27.
For more information or to pre-order/pre-pay, call 563-324-3205.
On A Date
Enjoy a rendezvous for two featuring food bites with wine flights and learn the marvelous way wines and food pair during this Thursday night wine class.
Couples Night Wine Class will be held Thursday, Jan 28 at the Faithful Pilot Kitchen and Bar, 117 N. Cody Road, LeClaire.
Beginning at 6 p.m. couples can sample four curated wine flights, one with each of four delicious food bites to be shared including strawberry and chocolate, fondue, bruschetta and sliced beef medallions.
The class is $40 per person with limited seating for safety.
For more information or to make reservations, call 563-289-4156 or email faithfulpilot@gmail.com.