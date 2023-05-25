On a date

Looking for some live music this weekend? Then The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf, is the place to go.

Step right up and start the long weekend off with Funktastic 5 performing live from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Participants can kick off their shoes and dance on the lawn.

Then on Saturday, 10 of Soul will bring high-energy while playing classic tunes from the soul, funk and blues genres, as well as a few funky arrangements of their own. They are bringing opening act, Night School, with them. The show will run 6-10 p.m.

The weekend is not over yet! On Sunday, come check out the musical stylings of Soul Storm from 7 to 10 p.m. This pop, R&B and rock band has all the ingredients for a great night at the Tangled Wood Amphitheater.

All shows are free. For more information, visit thetangledwood.com/events.

With the family

On Saturday, families can join Iowa 4-H AmeriCorps educator Emma to learn about reptiles and amphibians (herps) that call the Wapsi River Center home during a Herping Experience program beginning at 10 a.m. at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa.

Explore what makes a good habitat and look for wild herps first hand. This event will include a hike, so dress accordingly, bring water and bug spray and be ready for a great time.

Registration is required by calling 563-328-3286.

In real time

A new traveling exhibit designed to memorialize the stories of migrants who have died seeking refuge in the United States and to encourage compassion and support for humane changes in border policies, "Los Desconocidos: The Migrant Quilt Project," will open Tuesday at the German American Heritage Center in downtown Davenport. The exhibition is a collaborative effort between artists and activists to document the names and number of lives lost each year.

Materials used in the quilts were collected at migrant layup sites used for rest and shelter on established trails in the Sonoran Desert. Each quilt lists the deaths for a specific federal fiscal year, coinciding with the U.S. government's record-keeping. The name of each individual who died that year is inscribed on the quilt, with the word "unknown" or "desconocido" used to designate an unidentified person’s remains. Each quilt is unique, and the story for each quilt is shared along with a quiltmaker's statement on the website.

Now in its 20th year, and currently on loan from the Arizona Historical Society in Tucson, the quilts in the exhibit will travel to five locations around Iowa in 2023 and the early months of 2024. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 27. Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The exhibit is free with $3-5 museum admission. For more information, call 563-322-8844 or visit GAHC.org.

Just for fun

Start the Memorial Day weekend off by heading to the Davenport Speedway at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Friday for weekly racing with Hoker Trucking SLMR Late Models.

Pits open at 3 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by the racing.

Classes include IMCA Modifieds, Outlaw Stock Cars, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods, Sport Compacts, Dirt Super Late Models and SLMR Late Model Series.

Pit prices are $35, and $15 for youth 12 years and younger. Grandstand prices are $20, $5 for youth 5-12 years and free for kids 4 years and younger.

Dine and Drink

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads and a trip down the aisle that will never to be forgotten! This is what to expect as the internationally beloved musical, "Mamma Mia!," takes the stage at Circa '21 in Rock Island.

This sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship.

All performances will feature a Greek-themed menu and specialty drinks. The drinks include: The Agnetha, blue curacao, coconut rum and lemon lime soda served on the rocks with gummy sharks; The Bjorn, brandy, sweet vermouth and Greek red wine served on the rocks and garnished with cherries; The Benny, Metaxa, brown sugar, lime juice, lemon juice, club soda garnished with mint leaves; The Anni-frid, ouzo, raspberry syrup, orange juice and lemonade blended and garnished with fresh orange and raspberry; and The Little Anni, raspberry syrup, orange juice and lemonade blended and garnished with fresh orange and raspberry.

Performances take place through July 8 on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday matinées at 1:15 p.m. Ticket prices are $60.55 for the evening performances and $53.73 for the Wednesday matinées. The prices include dinner, show and tax. Reservations are available through the Circa '21 ticket office or by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2.