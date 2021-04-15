About Town: A John Denver tribute, high school artists, wine with a story and more

With the Family
Families can view the works of aspiring local artists during the 44th annual High School Art Invitational on display through April 29 at the Quad-City Arts Gallery in Rock Island.
The annual exhibition features exemplary works of art selected by high school art teachers in the region. On the average, 16 schools, 28 teachers and over 170 students show artwork in a commercial art gallery and compete for over $4,000 in scholarships and prizes.
The exhibition is free and can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, with extended hours until 8 p.m. on April 29, at the gallery, 1715 2nd Ave. It's also online at quadcityarts.com/hs-invitational.html.
On A Date
Enjoy a luxurious five course meal, fine wine and a little history at this five course wine dinner with the 19 Crimes Wine Family.
Each course will be paired with a 19 Crimes wine and a representative will talk about the wines and the people featured on the labels. The labels include historic photos of British convicts sent to a penal colony in Australia in the 18th and 19th centuries.
The dinner will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, April 19 at Baked Beer and Bread, 1113 Mound St., Davenport. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Social distancing and CDC safety guidelines will be in place.
$50 per person includes the five-course dinner, five wines, knowledge and tasting notes about each pairing and photo op experiences.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit foxandhoneyevents.com/products/19-crimes-five-course-wine-dinner-april-19th?pr_prod_strat=collection_fallback.
Just For Fun
Gather gal pals, moms and sisters for a ladies night out featuring food vendors and small businesses during this Sip, Savor and Shop event 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 16 at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport.
The first 200 ladies through the doors will receive a free wine glass. Participants, 18 years or older, can enjoy laughs, share stories and sample food and drinks while shopping from local small businesses and signing up for door prizes.
Admission is $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-333-2739 or visit uw1.glitnirticketing.com/uwticket/web/ev_list.php.
Masks are required.
Dine and Drink
Come to The Pub, 426 1st Ave. W, Milan on Saturday, April 17 to experience a Cajun Crawfish Boil — a crawfish platter and favorite Cajun and zydeco songs performed by Derty Rice.
The Pub's first crawfish boil will start at 2 p.m. There will be a $5 cover charge as well as a charge for the crawfish platter and other food and drinks.
In Real Time
The classic music of John Denver will come alive beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, April 16 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport
"A Rocky Mountain High Experience: A Tribute to John Denver," is an intimate experience featuring Rick Schuler performing favorite hits like, "Sunshine on My Shoulders," "Take Me Home Country Roads," "You Fill Up My Senses," and "Thank God I'm a Country Boy."
Tickets are $55 and can be purchased in-person at the Adler Theatre Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.
Tickets to this socially-distanced event will be sold in pods. Guests must purchase all seats within a selected pod. Face coverings are required unless patrons are actively eating or drinking.