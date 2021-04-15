About Town: A John Denver tribute, high school artists, wine with a story and more

With the Family

Families can view the works of aspiring local artists during the 44th annual High School Art Invitational on display through April 29 at the Quad-City Arts Gallery in Rock Island.

The annual exhibition features exemplary works of art selected by high school art teachers in the region. On the average, 16 schools, 28 teachers and over 170 students show artwork in a commercial art gallery and compete for over $4,000 in scholarships and prizes.

The exhibition is free and can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, with extended hours until 8 p.m. on April 29, at the gallery, 1715 2nd Ave. It's also online at quadcityarts.com/hs-invitational.html.

On A Date

Enjoy a luxurious five course meal, fine wine and a little history at this five course wine dinner with the 19 Crimes Wine Family.

Each course will be paired with a 19 Crimes wine and a representative will talk about the wines and the people featured on the labels. The labels include historic photos of British convicts sent to a penal colony in Australia in the 18th and 19th centuries.