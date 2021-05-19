About Town: A Motown musical at Circa '21, learn about the Mississippi River on the Channel Cat, and more

Dine and Drink
Looking for a fun, frothy night full of '60s pop music? Head to Circa '21 and check out the show, "Beehive: The '60s Musical."
With big voices and big hairdos, Beehive features nonstop hits from early-decade bubble gum classics to the explosive late '60s soul sound. The show pays tribute to Brenda Lee, The Supremes, Connie Francis, Janis Joplin, Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin, among others.
Performances are Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, matinees on Wednesdays and Fridays, from May 21 through July 10. Tickets cost $49.73 for the matinee and $56.55 for the evening shows, including a plated meal before the show.
Masks are required when moving around the theater.
With the Family
Learn about the Mississippi River during River Action's Summer Education Series events.
Events are May 23 to Sept. 5. Channel Cat Talks are 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and cost $15 per person. Riverine Walks are 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. Saturdays and cost $6 (free for River Action members). Art Along the River is 2 p.m. select Sundays and costs $5 (free to River Action members).
For more information visit riveraction.org/education.
On A Date
G.I.T. Improv and Black Box Theatre will host Late Nite Shows, a lineup of original, uncensored comedy shows at Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
The series will debut with G.I.T.'s longest-running show, "Wisenheimer," in the 10th year, and the short form show, "It's Your Fault."
A suite of shows will return on select weekends.
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door or at TheBlackBoxTheatre.com.
Masks are required for patrons.
In Real Time
Project Outrun Iowa will host a golf scramble and after-party to benefit children with pediatric cancer.
Project Outrun designs custom Nike shoes to help kids outrun cancer. It costs about $100 for each child to design a pair. Funds will be used to be able to serve more children.
The event is Saturday, May 22, at Short Hills Country Club, 2500 11th St., East Moline, with shotgun start at 1 p.m. Entry is $300 per team ($75 per person). To register, email projectoutruniowa@gmail.com.
The after-party includes live music by Brian Skow, games, prizes and a cash bar and grill. The after-party is free to the public.
For more information, call 563-579-4032 or visit projectoutrun.org.
Just For Fun
The third annual Earth Day Fair will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Freight House Farmers Market in downtown Davenport.
Activities will include the Iowa State University Conservation Station, an electric bus from MetroLink, demonstration tables from educational, environmental, conservation and outdoor groups and interactive activities.
The farmers market will be open and there will be live musical entertainment by Lucia Dryanski, Spirit of the Water, Mark Ridolfi, Totes McGotes and Chris Dunn.
CDC guidelines for mask-wearing and social distancing are recommended.
For more information about this event, visit pacgqc.org or contact Lori McCollum at 309-230-2672 or lori_mccollum@sbcglobal.net.