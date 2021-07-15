About Town: A murder mystery, getting funky, 'Jesus Christ Superstar' and more

With the Family
Join the Davenport Public Library and the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department for Library in the Park. The library will be at eight parks each week offering storytimes, activities and a large selection of items available for check out. Participants also will be able sign up for a library card and register for the Summer Reading Program.
Library in the Park will run until Aug. 12. The schedule is as follows:
Mondays: 10 a.m. to noon at Van Buren Park, 205 S. Elmwood and 2-4 p.m. at Jefferson Park, 1012 W. 12th St.
Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to noon at Goose Creek Park, 6000 Scott St. and 2-4 p.m. at Green Acres Park, 2210 W. 53rd St.
Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon at Cork Hill Park, 1100 N. Farnam St. and 2-4 p.m. at Tyler Park, 2000 N. Grand Ave.
Thursdays: 10 a.m. to noon at Roosevelt Community Center, 1220 Minnie Ave. and 2-4 p.m. at Emeis Park, 4500 W. Locust St.
All events are free and open to the public. For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.
Dine and Drink
On Friday, July 16, theater-goers can join It's A Mystery at Skellington Manor, 420 18th St, Rock Island, for the hilarious whodunit, "Fairway for Murder," where everyone rolls into SanDillHole Golf Resort and becomes a detective. Everything begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour introduction to the suspects and continues through a special buffet dinner. Guests will examine clues, question suspects and follow hunches. Laugh after hilarious laugh proves that crime really can be funny.
Tickets are $45 per person. Advance reservations are required. There will be general seating in tables of 4-8 people. For reserved seating for a group, please include a group name on the reservation. Tickets can be purchased online at https://skellingtonmanor.resova.us/items/view.
All events at Skellington Manor help support Fresh Water Well Projects in Kenya Africa through their Paying it Forward Foundation and Fishers of Men Ministry. For more information on how you can assist in this project, visit www.skellingtonmanor.com.
For more information, call Skellington Manor 563-344-9187.
Just For Fun
Get funky from 1:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 17 at the Center For Active Seniors' (CASI) 3rd annual Rock the Lot. The fun will take place in the parking lot of CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Participants can rock the night away with CASI's own Bob Gaston New Horizon Band as well as local favorites, The Tailfins, Sideshow Mel and Funktastic 5. All of the proceeds raised will help support CASI and the mission of serving seniors.
Admission is $10 at the gate; free for kids 12 years and younger.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local food trucks and CASI. No outside food or beverage allowed. Lawn chairs welcome.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CASIseniors
In Real Time
Come eat and shop with vendors from the Quad-City area at the first Creative Arts Fair located at 2113 E. 11th St. in Davenport. This family-friendly event will feature live performances from local artists as well as local vendors who have hand-crafted the wares.
This free event will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17.
On A Date
Go back in time with the 1970 rock opera, "Jesus Christ Superstar." The show tells the story of the last seven days of Jesus as told by apostles, Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Told through the eyes of Judas, this completely-sung-through score originally began as a concept album by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice that changed the face of musical theater when it was released in 1970 and then hit the Broadway stage in 1971.
The musical will run July 15 through Aug. 1 at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll, Ill.
Tickets are $30 adults, $25 senior citizens 60 years and older, $20 students/military.
The rest of the 2021 Mainstage Season includes, "The Rubber Bridegroom," "Ain't Misbehavin'," "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," "A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline" and "What A Wonderful World."
For showtimes or to purchase tickets, call 815-244-2035 or visit https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/.