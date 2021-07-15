About Town: A murder mystery, getting funky, 'Jesus Christ Superstar' and more

With the Family

Join the Davenport Public Library and the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department for Library in the Park. The library will be at eight parks each week offering storytimes, activities and a large selection of items available for check out. Participants also will be able sign up for a library card and register for the Summer Reading Program.

Library in the Park will run until Aug. 12. The schedule is as follows:

Mondays: 10 a.m. to noon at Van Buren Park, 205 S. Elmwood and 2-4 p.m. at Jefferson Park, 1012 W. 12th St.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to noon at Goose Creek Park, 6000 Scott St. and 2-4 p.m. at Green Acres Park, 2210 W. 53rd St.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon at Cork Hill Park, 1100 N. Farnam St. and 2-4 p.m. at Tyler Park, 2000 N. Grand Ave.

Thursdays: 10 a.m. to noon at Roosevelt Community Center, 1220 Minnie Ave. and 2-4 p.m. at Emeis Park, 4500 W. Locust St.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.

Dine and Drink