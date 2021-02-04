About Town: A snake show, some sweet treats and a bluegrass musical

The event will feature handmade items by local sellers including Miss Amy's Garden and Gifts, Rewarded Rescues, Four Feet Treats and more. Items will include gift ideas, baked goods for both people and pets as well as new Rescued store apparel designs.

Rescued is a store whose mission is to support animal welfare by donating profits to pet owners in need. All profits will stay in the community and go to help local pets, mainly going towards emergency vet bills.

Rescued is located at 2105 16th St. in Moline. For more information, call 309-235-0829 or visit www.shoprescued.com/.

Just For Fun

The bluegrass musical, "Big Rock Candy Mountain," is coming to Quad-City homes this February.

Fans of the film, "O' Brother Where Art Thou," and the Circa '21 favorite, "Southern Crossroads," will love this new streaming show presented by Circa.

A merry band of misfits sneak into a theater hoping to stay out of trouble, but instead find themselves front and center in this story about the power of music and second chances. A down on her luck theater owner and her wacky assistant, a clueless town mayor, his scheming wife and bumbling sheriff add to this evening of music and fun that will have viewers grinning from ear to ear.