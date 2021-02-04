About Town: A snake show, some sweet treats and a bluegrass musical

With the Family
Families can go on an adventure when Show Me Snakes presents the Show Me Reptile and Exotics Show. Kids of all ages can learn about and see a variety of different reptiles and exotics. Maybe even get a new pet.
One of the largest reptile and exotic pet shows in the region, this family-friendly event is geared towards educating and introducing people to reptiles and exotics. There also will be feeders and supplies.
The show will be held 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 at the Golden Leaf Banquet and Convention Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. There will be VIP entry at 9 a.m.
$12 VIP entry, $5 general admission. After 1 p.m. free for military, veterans, first responders and children 12 years and younger.
For more information, visit showmesnakes.com.
Dine and Drink
Valentine treats, here we come! Register junior chefs for the sweetest class of the year at the Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St.
The 2021 Junior Chef's Cooking Class: 02 Valentine's Day, presented by Bettendorf Parks and Recreation from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, will allow children 6-12 years to enjoy a hands-on cooking experience while making chocolate cupcakes with pink frosting and sprinkles, yummy pink fruit dip and more.
Parents and guardians, can join the chefs for the last 15 minutes to sample the creations.
The class costs $45 and registration is due at www.bettendorf.org/register by Sunday, Feb. 7.
On A Date
Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf, will celebrate the opening of its first photography exhibit with an opening reception featuring the photographers on Friday, Feb. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
"The Photographic Exploration Project," features 43 works from 23 area artists and will be on display from Feb. 3-26.
All styles and techniques were welcome during the open call, including experimental, documentary, portrait, travel, cityscapes and any other approaches to photography. The participating artists were chosen by a jury of photographers and curators, headed by photographers Heidi Brandt and Barry Sharp.
The hours at Bereskin Gallery are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com.
In Real Time
Shoppers can visit Rescued from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, for the Valentine Bake Sale Event and join local makers and vendors to raise money to help area pets.
The event will feature handmade items by local sellers including Miss Amy's Garden and Gifts, Rewarded Rescues, Four Feet Treats and more. Items will include gift ideas, baked goods for both people and pets as well as new Rescued store apparel designs.
Rescued is a store whose mission is to support animal welfare by donating profits to pet owners in need. All profits will stay in the community and go to help local pets, mainly going towards emergency vet bills.
Rescued is located at 2105 16th St. in Moline. For more information, call 309-235-0829 or visit www.shoprescued.com/.
Just For Fun
The bluegrass musical, "Big Rock Candy Mountain," is coming to Quad-City homes this February.
Fans of the film, "O' Brother Where Art Thou," and the Circa '21 favorite, "Southern Crossroads," will love this new streaming show presented by Circa.
A merry band of misfits sneak into a theater hoping to stay out of trouble, but instead find themselves front and center in this story about the power of music and second chances. A down on her luck theater owner and her wacky assistant, a clueless town mayor, his scheming wife and bumbling sheriff add to this evening of music and fun that will have viewers grinning from ear to ear.
Streaming begins Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. and will be available on demand for the entire month. Streaming options range from $10 to $40.
Tickets are available now by visiting ShowTix4U.com, searching Circa '21 or clicking the link www.showtix4u.com/events/17497.