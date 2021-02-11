About Town: A virtual concert with a virtuoso, a beer dinner and a spooky Valentine's Day

In Real Time
Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation, Jim Brickman, will entertain fans in February with a virtual concert, "Share The Love, Live!" A portion of each ticket purchased will benefit the Adler Theatre.
Fans can enjoy Brickman's virtual concert from home at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 and 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 13-14.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased exclusively at www.jimbrickman.com.
Dine and Drink
Twin Span Brewing's next beer dinner comes just in time to celebrate Valentine's Day with a special someone or friends. Share a special dinner with beer pairings made and curated by Twin Span staff.
The night will begin at 6 p.m. at the brewery, 6776 Championship Drive, Bettendorf, and will feature a five-course meal along with beer paired with each course.
The cost is $70. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-526-4677 or visit www.toasttab.com/twin-span-brewing-6776-championship-dr/v3/add/5fb495ce-949a-43a6-b8e0-2e916cfd4608/7604dc32-b67d-4dd4-939a-8cdebb6c1974.
On A Date
Love is Blind, a new haunt at Factory of Fear, will set the mood for Valentine's Day with romantic music and ghouls that want nothing more than to love you ... or something like that.
For over 25 years, the Factory of Fear has been the Q-C's largest and longest running indoor haunted attraction. With 40 plus rooms, this scary hangout will feature an intimate and spooky take on the celebration of love.
The attraction, located at 5027 4th Ave. in Moline, will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday, Feb. 12-13. Tours last 20-30 minutes with capacity limits for safety.
Masks will be required and there will be temperature checks at the front door as well as social distancing practices.
Tickets are $25 and available at https://app.hauntpay.com/events/love-is-blind-2021.
Just For Fun
Looking for a way to spend the day off school? Celebrate President's Day with this open skate at Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, 400 S. 16th Ave.
For $6, including admission and skate rental, skaters can enjoy some rink time from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.
Masks are required at all times including when skating.
With the Family
Create memories to last a lifetime with a special child or children at the Davenport Parks and Recreation's Daddy Daughter/ Mother Son Dance on Sunday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport.
Couples will be treated to a dinner buffet, crafts and a chance to win prizes. A professional photographer will be available to take photos. Dads can be uncles, grandpas and stepfathers. Mothers can be aunts, grandmas and stepmothers.
This year features a new venue, new food, no school the next day and a second child discount. Masks are required.
$36 non-resident, $30 resident, $20 second child. Registration is per person, register adult and child(ren) separately, at https://allevents.in/davenport/daddy-daughter-mother-son-dance/200020498016302.