About Town: A virtual concert with a virtuoso, a beer dinner and a spooky Valentine's Day

On A Date

Love is Blind, a new haunt at Factory of Fear, will set the mood for Valentine's Day with romantic music and ghouls that want nothing more than to love you ... or something like that.

For over 25 years, the Factory of Fear has been the Q-C's largest and longest running indoor haunted attraction. With 40 plus rooms, this scary hangout will feature an intimate and spooky take on the celebration of love.

The attraction, located at 5027 4th Ave. in Moline, will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday, Feb. 12-13. Tours last 20-30 minutes with capacity limits for safety.

Masks will be required and there will be temperature checks at the front door as well as social distancing practices.

Tickets are $25 and available at https://app.hauntpay.com/events/love-is-blind-2021.

Just For Fun

Looking for a way to spend the day off school? Celebrate President's Day with this open skate at Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, 400 S. 16th Ave.