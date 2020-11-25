About Town: A virtual Turkey Trot and a Black Friday Brunch

Just for fun

Get some exercise before a day of turkey and all the fixings by running the 34th annual Turkey Trot road race virtually on Thursday. The annual road race is the YMCA's largest fundraiser, but will be held virtually because of the surge in cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities. To register, visit https://preview.tinyurl.com/y3nydghf.

With the Family

Bring some light to your life with a visit to the Fejervary Holiday Lights, Fejervary Park, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport.

Davenport Parks and Recreation promises even more lights this year, with a show starting every 30 minutes at 5 p.m., and lasting approximately 15 minutes. The last show starts at 9:30 p.m. Turn your radio to FM 107.5 to sync with the holiday lights music. This is a park-and-watch event that runs Saturday, Nov. 28 to Sunday, Jan. 3.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2795809963966642.

Dine and Drink