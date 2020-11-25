About Town: A virtual Turkey Trot and a Black Friday Brunch

Just for fun
Get some exercise before a day of turkey and all the fixings by running the 34th annual Turkey Trot road race virtually on Thursday. The annual road race is the YMCA's largest fundraiser, but will be held virtually because of the surge in cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities. To register, visit https://preview.tinyurl.com/y3nydghf.
With the Family
Bring some light to your life with a visit to the Fejervary Holiday Lights, Fejervary Park, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport.
Davenport Parks and Recreation promises even more lights this year, with a show starting every 30 minutes at 5 p.m., and lasting approximately 15 minutes. The last show starts at 9:30 p.m. Turn your radio to FM 107.5 to sync with the holiday lights music. This is a park-and-watch event that runs Saturday, Nov. 28 to Sunday, Jan. 3.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2795809963966642.
Dine and Drink
Radicle Effect, the Rock Island-based brewery, has tapped the latest offering in its "Phase" series, "Can't Phase Me!" It's a stout, brewed with cacao, anchos and chili de arbol. Order online at rebrewerks.com or get a growler to go at 1340 31st St., Rock Island.
In real time
Get a start on your holiday shopping at the Quad-City Arts' Festival of Trees pop-up gift shop and window display. Find Festival of Trees favorites like a limited edition, exclusive Isabel Bloom sculpture, honor tree ornaments and VIP Baskets. Order online and choose in store or curbside pickup. Gift shop hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 27-28; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29.
For more information, visit qcfestivaloftrees.com or by call Quad-City Arts at 309-793-1213.
On a date
You survived a socially-distanced Thanksgiving, now you and your quarantine sweetie can try a Black Friday Brunch and support a local business. Baked Beer & Bread is hosting the brunch 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the restaurant, 1113 Mound St., Davenport. The menu features mimosas and bloody Mary's, along with Baked's delicious brunch menu. For more information, visit Baked Beer & Bread Co.'s Facebook page.
