About Town: A virtual Turkey Trot and a Black Friday Brunch
About Town: A virtual Turkey Trot and a Black Friday Brunch

  • Updated
Just for fun

Just for fun: Turkey Trot

The annual YMCA Turkey Trot will be held virtually on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Get some exercise before a day of turkey and all the fixings by running the 34th annual Turkey Trot road race virtually on Thursday. The annual road race is the YMCA's largest fundraiser, but will be held virtually because of the surge in cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities. To register, visit https://preview.tinyurl.com/y3nydghf.

With the Family

With the family: Fejervary Holiday Lights

Bring some light to your life with a visit to the Fejervary Holiday Lights, Fejervary Park, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport.

Bring some light to your life with a visit to the Fejervary Holiday Lights, Fejervary Park, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport.

Davenport Parks and Recreation promises even more lights this year, with a show starting every 30 minutes at 5 p.m., and lasting approximately 15 minutes. The last show starts at 9:30 p.m. Turn your radio to FM 107.5 to sync with the holiday lights music. This is a park-and-watch event that runs Saturday, Nov. 28 to Sunday, Jan. 3.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2795809963966642.

Dine and Drink

Dine & Drink: Radicle Effect

Radicle Effect has tapped the latest brew in its "Phase" series, "Can't Phase Me!" It's a stout, brewed with cacao, anchos and chili de arbol.

Radicle Effect, the Rock Island-based brewery, has tapped the latest offering in its "Phase" series, "Can't Phase Me!" It's a stout, brewed with cacao, anchos and chili de arbol. Order online at rebrewerks.com or get a growler to go at 1340 31st St., Rock Island.

In real time

About Town: In Real Time

Get a start on your holiday shopping at the Quad-City Arts' Festival of Trees pop-up gift shop and window display. Find Festival of Trees favorites like a limited edition, exclusive Isabel Bloom sculpture, honor tree ornaments and VIP Baskets. Order online and choose in store or curbside pickup. Gift shop hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 27-28; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29.

For more information, visit qcfestivaloftrees.com or by call Quad-City Arts at 309-793-1213.

On a date

You survived a socially-distanced Thanksgiving, now you and your quarantine sweetie can try a Black Friday Brunch and support a local business. Baked Beer & Bread is hosting the brunch 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the restaurant, 1113 Mound St., Davenport. The menu features mimosas and bloody Mary's, along with Baked's delicious brunch menu. For more information, visit Baked Beer & Bread Co.'s Facebook page.

On a date: Black Friday Brunch

Baked Beer and Bread Company, a bakery and restaurant in the Village of East Davenport, offers plenty of seasonal treats. 
