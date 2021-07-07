About Town: Arena bands return to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, learn to make Tiki cocktails, challenge your kids to a Ninja Adventure Run and more

On A Date

After over 15 months of darkness, concerts return to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9. It's Time To Rock! will feature arena rock bands including Dokken, Firehouse, Jack Russell's Great White and special guest Brandon Gibbs.

Ticket prices are $30, $35.50 and $45.50 with a limited number of $99 four-packs also available. Tickets are available at the TaxSlayer Center box office or by visiting www.ticketmaster.com.

Just For Fun

Grab some lawn chairs, hula hoops and fanny packs and bring the family to the 6th annual Dawn And On Music Festival. This celebration of music, family and fun will take place from noon to midnight Saturday, July 10 at Schwiebert Park along the Mississippi River in Rock Island.

Founded in 2015, Dawn and On is a family-friendly, homegrown music festival featuring local and regional talent. From rock to jam to bluegrass, the bands are danceable and fun. Along with the bands are arts and craft vendors, food and snacks, premium craft beer and more.

Tickets are $20 with kids ages 12 year or younger are admitted free.