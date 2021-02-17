About Town: Birds, Alice in Wonderland, a winter hike and more

In Real Time

Theater goers can travel down the rabbit hole with Alice during Davenport Junior Theatre's virtual performances of, "Alice in Wonderland."

This timeless classic, written by Lewis Carroll and adapted for the stage (and Zoom!) by Daniel DP Sheridan, has a long tradition at DJT, and has delighted readers and audiences for over 150 years. Especially poignant in 2021, when everyone has been thrust into our own Wonderlands.

Live virtual performances will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 20 and 27 and 1 and 4 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 21 and 28.

To view the free performances, log on at davenportjuniortheatre.org/mainstage/current-season

Just For Fun

Black Hawk Hiking Club will host a winter hike for nature-enthusiasts and four-legged friends Saturday, Feb. 20 at Scott County Park in Park View.

This dog-friendly park welcomes hikers to bring a dog (or two), follow the well-marked trails and enjoy the white pines and evergreen woods. There are some small slopes that all ages and all levels can enjoy.