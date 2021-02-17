About Town: Birds, Alice in Wonderland, a winter hike and more

In Real Time
Theater goers can travel down the rabbit hole with Alice during Davenport Junior Theatre's virtual performances of, "Alice in Wonderland."
This timeless classic, written by Lewis Carroll and adapted for the stage (and Zoom!) by Daniel DP Sheridan, has a long tradition at DJT, and has delighted readers and audiences for over 150 years. Especially poignant in 2021, when everyone has been thrust into our own Wonderlands.
Live virtual performances will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 20 and 27 and 1 and 4 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 21 and 28.
To view the free performances, log on at davenportjuniortheatre.org/mainstage/current-season
Just For Fun
Black Hawk Hiking Club will host a winter hike for nature-enthusiasts and four-legged friends Saturday, Feb. 20 at Scott County Park in Park View.
This dog-friendly park welcomes hikers to bring a dog (or two), follow the well-marked trails and enjoy the white pines and evergreen woods. There are some small slopes that all ages and all levels can enjoy.
Owners are responsible for providing proof of current vaccinations, signing a waiver, keeping dogs on a leash and cleaning up after dogs while in the park.
Participants can take US 61 North and exit at the Long Grove exit. Turn right and watch for Scott County Park and Hike signs. Park at the Indian Hills shelter. The hike starts at 2:30 p.m.
For more information, visit blackhawkhikingclub.org.
With the Family
Explore taxidermy mounts, eggs and nests from the Putnam Museum's collection, as well as a variety of birdhouses loaned by community members and partners at the new, "Birds and You," exhibit.
This Putnam-original exhibit explores bird species through themes of extinction and environmental stewardship. Activities include identifying birds by silhouettes, doing a bird count in the, "Black Earth, Big River," exhibit hall and creating an origami passenger pigeon. Visitors will walk away feeling equipped to help support the local bird population.
"Birds and You," is included with general admission and open through mid-2021. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Admission costs $9 adults, $8 youth (3-18 years)/senior citizens/college students/military. Through the new, Museums For All, program admission is $1 per person for households (up to 2 adults and 3 children) with the presentation of an EBT card. Admission is free for members.
For more information, visit putnam.org/Exhibits/Featured/Birds-and-You.
Dine and Drink
Can you complete the Retro Beer Tour challenge? Join in for the 4th annual Retro Beer Night 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at the Bike Rack, 3303 Brady St., Davenport.
Come dressed in groovy retro attire and be one the first 10 to survive the retro beer tour to win a retro T-shirt.
Retro buckets are $18. The bucket includes Schlitz, Old Style, Old Style Light, PBR, Old Milwaukee, Old Milwaukee Light and Hamms.
There also will be karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight.
On a Date
Bring your better half and join in for a fun night of painting at Unimpaired, the first dry bar in the Quad-Cities, where non-alcoholic versions of favorites like Gin and Tonic, Captain and Coke, Screwdriver, Bloody Mary, Tequila Sunrises and Margaritas are served. There also are all the amenities of a standard bar including a pool table, jukebox, bartenders, darts, bands, karaoke and trivia.
Art With Kare will host the painting party 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. All materials are included with the $30 ticket and no experience is needed.
Tickets can be purchased by visting eventbrite.com/e/paint-party-at-unimpaired-tickets-140083033123 or by venmo @karie-rauch. Seating is limited and registration is required.